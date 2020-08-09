71 new Covid-19 cases in Lesotho

MASERU-LESOTHO this week recorded 71 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 576.

One more patient died, bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

So far just under 300 people have recovered from the disease.

The government has tested 7 761 people.



Last week Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro announced stringent lockdown measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Responding to the escalation of the pandemic, Majoro ordered that there will be no large funerals, allowing only close family members and 10 village men to dig the grave.



He also said a wedding will have only five people, consisting of the marrying couple, their two witnesses and a marriage officer.

“This pandemic is increasing at an alarming rate,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has warned of the impact of the Covid-19 on Lesotho’s economy. Particularly vulnerable are textile factories that rely on raw materials from China and markets in the United States.



The tourism sector is also expected to be negatively affected by Covid-19, the World Bank said in its recent overview of Lesotho’s economic challenges.

The Central Bank of Lesotho is also predicting that the economy will shrink this year.



Three weeks ago the World Food Programme (WFP) said its food parcels to the poor will include soap to help them prevent the spread of the disease.

“Taking into consideration the nature of Covid-19, additional soap has been added to the non-food commodities received by each household to help curb the spread of the virus,” the WFP said in a statement.

Staff Reporter