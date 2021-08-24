76-year-old woman brutally murdered
MASERU – A Mafeteng village is in shock after a 76-year-old woman was brutally murdered on Monday.
Three men are in police custody in connection with what is suspected to be a ritual murder. The body was discovered on Monday morning just outside Mathebe village in Lihlookong. The skin around the face and head had been removed.
The nose, one eye and tongue had been removed.
Police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka said three men from the same village had been nabbed by the police in connection with the incident.
“These men are helping us with the investigations,” Sub-Inspector Mofoka said.
She said the community members heard gunshots and rushed to the scene where they were met with the horrific scene.
Sub-Inspector Mofoka said primary investigations show that the woman was not killed where her body was found.
She said they believe the woman was waylaid as she was on her way to visit a friend. She said villagers have told the police that the woman had previously received death threats. Some villagers told thepost they believe the killing is linked to witchcraft.
Meanwhile, the police say a 90-year-old woman in Boleka, in Mafeteng, was raped and killed. The suspect who is a 24-year-old man from the same village has been arrested.
Sub-Inspector Mofoka said the suspect is expected to appear before court soon.
She said preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect went to rob the women of the pension she had just received.
Sub-Inspector Mofoka said it appeared that the granny refused to hand over the money and the suspect killed her.
She said the suspect kept the body overnight until 5am when he left for his home.
The suspect reportedly confessed to the villagers.
Such killings are not uncommon in Lesotho. Often the elderly are targeted for their pensions. Some are also accused of practising witchcraft.
