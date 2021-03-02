A deadly gun culture

MASERU-POLICE say they have sprung into action as criminals seem to be thriving while the rest of the country reels from the troubles of the lockdown.

One of the latest cases is that of former Labour Minister Lebesa Maloi, who lost his vehicle at gunpoint this week.



Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said robbers hijacked Maloi’s white 4×4 Toyota twin-cab vehicle in Peka, Leribe district, on Tuesday.

He did not provide further details of the case, but said the rising cases were worrying and security forces were on the alert.



S/Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the police and the military have been on a joint crusade against crime under Operation Restore Hope, an operation launched in response to the unrelenting wave of crime.

“Armed robbery is increasing and this is because there are many people in the country illegally possessing guns,” S/Superintendent Mopeli said.



“We have campaigns countrywide to stop these crimes. We go to villages and search for illegal weapons from house to house as well as making roadblocks,” he said.

“We appeal to the public to inform the police when they know of someone who has a gun in their villages.”

S/Superintendent Mopeli also appealed to people who own firearms illegally to voluntarily hand them over to the police, saying they will not be prosecuted for illegal possession of guns.



Just last week, the police and government soldiers recovered over 50 sheep and 60 goats from thieves who were armed with assault rifles in Mokhotlong, according to Senior Superintendent Mopeli.

The thieves exchanged gunfire with the security agents but lost the war and fled to South Africa, their suspected base.

They had attacked unarmed herd boys at a cattle post in Mokhotlong.

About 200 kilometres south-west of Mokhotlong, in Peka Ha-Leburu, villagers handed two men to the police after they robbed a local tuck shop at gunpoint.



S/Supt Mopeli said the men tied a female shopkeeper with twine and stole M4 000, cartons of cigarettes and airtime vouchers before storming out of the shop.

Luckily, a neighbour who noticed the incident raised alarm, resulting in several villagers chasing down the robbers who were found in possession of a pistol.



The lockdown which was aimed at slowing down the spread of Covid-19 has given an opportunity for some criminals to thrive.

When the lockdown was first announced in March last year, the police recorded 16 cases of stock theft countrywide, as thieves made away with hundreds of livestock such as sheep and cattle.

Authorities said most of the stolen animals were grabbed at gun point before being taken to South Africa.



Gun ownership in Lesotho is growing at an alarming rate, according to a survey published in 2018 by Gunpolicy.org.

The survey shows that the estimated total number of guns, both licit and illicit, held by civilians in Lesotho was over 105 000 in 2017, from 47 000 in 2007.



It shows that the rate of civilian firearm possession per 100 people was estimated at 4.8 percent of the population in 2017 from 2.72 percent in 2007. It’s a problem that dates back decades ago.

Then a cabinet minister 20 years ago, now Speaker of Parliament Sephiri Motanyane told a United Nations Conference on the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All its Aspects that guns were a menace in Lesotho.



Motanyane said the spread of illegal firearms had made it difficult to build social peace in post-authoritarian Lesotho.

In an article published on Gunpolicy.org in 2018 local researcher Katleho Pefole noted that cross border crime syndicates involved in the widespread cultivation of dagga, the growth in illegal diamond mining, livestock theft and carjacking were stoking the proliferation of small arms in Lesotho.

He said groups connected to “some form of underworld trade” seem to have the easiest access to illegal firearms.



“It is believed that these groups have connections to corrupt police officers, both in Lesotho and in South Africa. Connection to these groups can also mean easy access to illegal firearms,” he noted.

A recent report by the United States intelligence arm, the Central Intelligence Agency, stated that even though Lesotho has very strict gun-control laws, firearms are easily smuggled through the porous border between the country and South Africa.



On their part, the police say they are using various strategies to combat gun crimes.

These include campaigns in villages and more roadblocks.

“We are capturing a lot of guns every week,” said S/Supt Mopeli.

Staff Reporter