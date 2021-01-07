A powerful object lesson in investment

MASERU – IN the late 1990s ’Makarabo Letele’s dressmaking business was booming. Customers were flocking into her shop and profits were good.

She puts that down to the fact that there were just a few dressmakers in Maseru.



“There were just a few of us and the prices were good,” Letele says.

Times have however changed as more people have ventured into dressmaking.

“Now there is a dressmaker at every corner in the city”.

The result is that Letele is not making much from the business.

She has only kept making dresses because “it is what I love to do”.



So where does Letele get the money to pay tuition for her eldest child doing a Master’s degree at a South African university?

How does she sustain herself and take care of the needs of a second child who is studying Information Science at a local university?

The answer lies in a decision she made in early 2000.

The previous year business had been so good that she had saved up some M22 000.



She toyed with the idea of building a house but realised the money would not go far.

As fate would have it Sekhametsi Investment Consortium (SMIC) was trying to raise money to buy 12 percent of Vodacom Lesotho, which was a small telecommunications company at the time.



Out of options, Letele bought 663 shares in SMIC. Her reasoning at that time was that she would hold on to the shares for a few years while waiting for another investment opportunity.

“I thought within a few years I would make enough to build some houses,” Letele says.



Two decades later she is still holding on to some of those shares and has no plan to sell.

In buying the shares Letele was going against the grain.

Nearly everyone in her life was opposed to the idea.

“They said I was throwing away money,” she recalls.

“Others said it would all end in tears when I lose my money.”

At one time Letele thought those words would come to pass.

“Dividends were not coming and I was getting worried.”



Time has however proven the “doubting Thomases” wrong and Letele has been vindicated.

Seven years ago, she sold half her shares to build three flats in Ha-Mabote.

“That was my plan in the first place and I am glad the investment in Sekhametsi helped me achieve it.”



The value of the remaining shares has grown and continues to earn her a substantial dividend twice a year. It is that income that has sustained her and sent her children to university.

“I pay my rent, buy food and pay school fees,” Letele says.



Letele is now using her experience as a member of SMIC to teach her children about investing.

“It is not hard to teach them because they can see what we have achieved because of that investment. It’s a practical lesson,” Letele adds.