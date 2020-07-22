AD backs striking health workers

MASERU-THE Alliance of Democrats (AD) has thrown its weight behind striking health workers.

Speaking at a press conference in Maseru yesterday, the AD Secretary General Dr Mahali Phamotse said the government must bow down to the workers’ demands.



Dr Phamotse said their party notes with deep concern the increasing numbers of Covid 19 positive cases.

“We urge the government to seriously step up its efforts, to educate Basotho on the disease and the ways to avoid infection and transmission,” Dr Phamotse said.



She said it is essential that government undertakes serious introspection and step up coordinated efforts through the media, church groups, chiefs and local government structures to educate Basotho on Covid-19.

She said health professionals are highly exposed to the disease.



“It is with regret that the Minister of Health does not help the situation by his recent arrogant insinuations in response to the health professionals’ demands,” she said.



“The state of readiness in our hospitals and at our health centres remains woefully inadequate.”

She said health workers and those in direct contact with infected people have still not received proper training, protective clothing or any financial or psychological support.

“It is time to give these true heroes and warriors the support that they deserve.”



She said before they left government in May the AD ministers were directly involved in developing a technology-based contact tracing system.

She said it is also clear that the laws, regulations and implementation strategies around Covid-19 testing, quarantining and isolation are proving inadequate to stop the spread of the disease.



She said the time it takes testing and getting results is far too long.

“Twenty-four to 48 hours is understandable.”

She also persons who are positive can continue to spread the disease before they get their results.



She said the long delay in getting results also means that people who have already recovered will get priority attention in quarantine centres upon publication of their results instead of the focus being on those in the early stage of the illnesses.



Phamotse also said the government has failed to deliver on its promises to assist various groups in the country including the elderly, street vendors, factory workers and most importantly the poor and marginalised.



She said this is the time when Lesotho needs its government to decentralise services urgently to allow for the involvement of all relevant community structures to rescue their people.

Nkheli Liphoto