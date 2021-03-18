Against all odds

……how Sekhametsi Development Trust is transforming lives…..

HLOTSE-It’s a quiet Monday afternoon at St Joseph Mount Royal High School and teacher Libete Raleababa is taking a Forms C class through a maths lesson on Sets.

The students’ eyes are glued to the blackboard where Raleababa is making illustrations.



Some are grasping the concept but others look confused.

Raleababa explains again, slowly this time and emphasising the important points.

But still, some students are not getting it.

Raleababa turns to the lady next to her in front of the class and speaks in a hushed tone.



She is Regina Sekatle, who is translating the lesson in sign language for several deaf students in the class. Raleababa starts again slowly with Sekatle matching the pace of his words.

This time some students nod, an indication that Raleababa has finally got through to them.

If you think Sets are tough to understand then try learning them in sign language.



It is that process of teaching students with hearing impairment together with those who can hear normally that makes St Joseph Mount Royal High School unique.

Established by the Roman Catholic Church in 1979, it is probably the only school in Lesotho striving to accommodate students with hearing disabilities.



Nearly every class has a teacher and a sign language translator.

On the school ground, the students seem to seamlessly switch between the languages.

Sometimes the harmony can lead one to believe that all the students have hearing impairment or can hear normally.

Principal Mariana Mohleleng says such harmony in diversity has taken years to achieve.



Today the school in Hlotse is a sanctuary for students with hearing impairment.

“We have created an environment for them to thrive,” Mohleleng says, adding that the school started accepting such students in 1998.

Before that St Joseph Mount Royal Primary School, the junior school, had such a programme.



“The issue was how to help the students after primary school,” she says.

For the past 13 years, dozens of deaf students have graduated from St Joseph Mount Royal High School, with many going to colleges.

But some problems associated with such a school have persisted.

A typical example is the fact that none of the teachers here is trained in sign language.



They speak through translators, who the school says are not enough.

While translators can help during classes and general meetings, there are times when a teacher wants to interact directly with the student.

Sometimes teachers, being parents, have to discuss sensitive issues with a student.

Often these issues are at the core of the student’s life.

The teachers, however, cannot understand deaf students because they don’t know much about sign language. “That has been our major problem for years,” says Mohleleng who has been at the school for nine years.



“There is always a communication barrier. A teacher cannot comprehend what a student is saying if they don’t speak the same language. This happens even under normal circumstances.”

“Imagine what happens when a deaf student is trying to explain a personal problem to a teacher who has no clue about sign language.”

It’s not that the teachers at St Joseph Mount Royal High School don’t want to learn sign language.



There is just no one to teach them. Their training did not include sign language and Lesotho doesn’t have such a training programme.

Luckily, that has been slowly changing for the past two years.

The National Association of the Deaf Lesotho (NADL) has been training the teachers in sign language.

That project was made possible by an M80 000 grant from Sekhametsi Development Trust (SDT), the corporate social investment arm of Sekhametsi Investment Consortium (SMIC).



Twice a week, the teachers attend workshops taught by NADL instructors who also have hearing impairment. Mohleleng says they have seen an instant change in the way teachers interact with their students.

“There has been a massive transformation,” she says.

Science teacher Sankeli Noka is one of those who have benefitted from the workshop.



“Now I can have conversations with my students. And even if the translator is not there, I can try to help the students,” Noka says.

Leading the project is Bongiwe Buzi, NADL’s chairperson.

For Buzi, the project has a personal element to it.

Her story is that of a brilliant student with a hearing impairment. She can speak but cannot hear.

She knows how tough it is to sit in a class without a translator.

While studying Counselling at the National University of Lesotho, Buzi had one translator to help her through the lectures.

“Ideally, I was supposed to have three translators but the university could only provide one,” Buzi says.



How to concentrate on the lecture, focus on the translators and take notes at the same time was a huge problem for me.

Buzi’s saving grace was a friend who could speak in sign language.

It was that friend who helped Buzi when her translator was not there.

Buzi is doing a Masters with the University of Cape Town and has devoted her life to helping students with hearing impairment.

“This SDT project is close to my heart. It reminds me of the challenges I faced as a student. With SDT’s help, I want to do the little I can to make the students’ lives better.”



Buzi also benefited from a similar project that the SDT funded NUL (Read about that amazing project next week).

Morake Raleaka, the deputy chairperson of SDT, said the St Joseph Mount Royal High School was a perfect fit for the Trust’s mission to make targeted inventions that transform lives.



“SDT is always on the lookout for projects that help improve the quality of lives of the vulnerable members of the society,” Raleaka says.

“IN this project we realised that capacitating a teacher will immensely help their students. The idea is to enrich the student’s learning experience by removing barriers.”