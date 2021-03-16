Airlink to resume flights between SA and Lesotho

Airlink will resume with daily flights between Johannesburg and Maseru from March 29, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement follows the reopening of Lesotho’s borders and the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions between SA and Lesotho.

Airlink suspended its daily service between Johannesburg and Maseru in January. This followed the Lesotho government’s banning of passenger flights to and from Moshoeshoe International Airport.



It prohibited all international, regional and domestic flights to and from the kingdom as one of its measures to contain Covid-19 infections.

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said the airline looked forward to welcoming customers onto its flights that provide vital connections supporting trade, business, tourism and family ties between South Africa and the mountain kingdom.



“Our daily return flights between the two cities provide travellers with seamless connectivity with Airlink’s comprehensive network that links South African domestic and southern African regional destinations.”

Flight 4Z 052 will depart Johannesburg daily at 09h35 arriving in Maseru at 10h35. Flight 4Z 053 will depart Maseru at 11h00 arriving in Johannesburg at 12h05.



Airlink intends to add more flights to the schedule per demand. The company told IOL Travel the airline would announce new routes in the next few weeks. The airline plans to increase frequencies across its domestic and regional network on a route-by-route basis when travels pick up.

The airline’s regional network includes Lubumbashi, Dar es Salaam, Maseru, Eswatini, Harare, Bulawayo, Gabarone, Windhoek, Kasani, Walvis Bay, Ndola, Lusaka, Pemba, Tete, Beira, Maputo, Vilanculos, Nosy Be, Antananarivo, Saint Helena and Maun. Some of the routes are not operating due to Covid-19 restrictions.

—iol