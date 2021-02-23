Army boss warns of plot

MASERU-In a startling revelation, army commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has warned that there are some soldiers who are plotting to topple the government.

Addressing a parade at the Makoanyane Military Barracks last Thursday, Lt Gen Letsoela said there is a group of soldiers that “want to back up an allegiance to remove the government”.



Lt Gen Letsoela said such soldiers belong to “some units under command directly”.

“I warn you soldiers, this will not happen under my command, not under my command,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.

The commander said the army has in the past failed to live up to its commitment.



“I don’t have a soldier from Ladybrand and I don’t have one from Maximum,” he said.

He was referring to soldiers who fled to Ladybrand during the 2014/2015 security instability and those like former commander, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, who are detained at the Maseru Maximum Security Prison.

“That is not history that needs to be recalled in the history of the LDF, not even written,” he said.



Lt Gen Letsoela said every time when there is instability in the government “a camouflage (referring to the army uniform) will be seen nearby”.

He said he has been in meetings where the LDF is blamed for political instability.

“Put off your uniform so that you can freely remove the government, so that nobody will say you are a man of the Lesotho Defence Force.”



“We, the command, make efforts to ensure stability. I tell you now, if you want those millions put off your uniform. For how long should we beg you? To what extent should I teach you?”

Lt Gen Letsoela said soldiers are getting up to mischief because they are idle.



He said he was going to set up a full brigade that will ensure that soldiers are busy.

“These ones who dodge work will be dealt with. Their heads are full of red ants,” he said, adding that “there are so many sick leaves” filed at the human resources office.

He also said it seemed soldiers are using the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid their work routines.



“I have declared or pronounced myself that whoever is against the LDF is destabilising the LDF and I will part ways with such ones.”

His deputy, Major General Matela Matobakele, warned that some soldiers attached to different government departments have shifted their loyalty from the army command.



Maj Gen Matobakele said such soldiers are a danger to the army and to themselves and he called on them to stop the behaviour.

“Your allegiance is to the commander,” Maj Gen Matobakele said.

He said soldiers will continue to be attached to different departments but they must always remember that they do not belong to such departments but to the army.



“You must know yourself well that you are a soldier,” he said.

“It is wrong that soldiers’ allegiance is to the heads of those ministries to which they are attached to.”

Staff Reporter