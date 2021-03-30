Army warns criminals

MASERU-DEPUTY army commander, Major General Matela Matobakele, has threatened to unleash the might of the military on criminals wreaking havoc in rural communities.

In a spine-chilling warning, Major General Matobakele invoked past experiences where government soldiers have rounded civilians and taken them to nearby rivers for bouts of torture.



And even the elderly would not be spared in such an indiscriminate operation “to show you that the law is meant to be respected”, he said while addressing residents of Ha-Thuhloane and surrounding villages on Tuesday.

Gen. Matobakele said soldiers would arrive at the villages at night, round up all men as part of the disciplinary action.

“It will not be nice,” he said, adding: “We will only realise that there are some who are elderly in the morning when there is light after disciplining the entire village,” Maj. Gen. Matobakele said.



Ha-Thuhloane, the home village of army boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, was recently plunged into a series of violence involving herd boys from surrounding villages, prompting the army deputy boss to address the villagers.

Herdboys from surrounding villages allegedly let their cattle graze on Ha-Thuhloane’s preserved pastures and also destroy their crops in the fields.

Gen. Matobakele did not mince his words, starkly telling the villagers what awaits them if the violence continues.



“We will not come with Rosaries hanging on our necks,” he thundered.

He said the military would soon deploy its intelligence corps in the villages to stop the increasing cases of crime perpetrated by the community youth.

He said in the old days, village elders used to take mischievous boys to the veld to discipline them.

“Now we are told to leave Maseru and come here to talk to your children,” he said, advising parents to whip their troublesome children into line.



“I feel pity for all of you if you cannot talk to your children as we will soon help you to do so.”

Gen. Matobakele said the problem with many communities is that villagers hire herdboys from other areas without conducting thorough background checks and only expel them from the community after they commit crimes.

“So, after expelling them they come back to steal the same animals they used to take care of,” he said.



He also told the villagers to ensure that Famo gang wars do not end up sucking their herdboys into crime.

He recalled the case of Mafeteng when the army launched some operations to stop famo gang killings, saying the district is now quiet and tranquil following the deployment.

He also recalled the cases of Matsieng, Kolo, and Rothe where “people used to die every time”.



“Now they are respectful of the law and they are keeping the peace. If you want us to make an example of you then we will,” he said.

He defended military tactics that have been described by victims as torture. These include forcing people to roll on the ground.

“Rolling like that is part of an exercise,” he said, warning that the military would not bother involving the police in fighting crime in troublesome areas.



Complaining about the military action on radio and other media would not stop the army from taking action, he said.

He said chiefs know the identities of trouble makers in their localities.

The Lipeleseng village chief, Lebalang Letsoela, said they asked for the army’s intervention to end the tide of crime that is making life miserable for villagers.

He said villagers need protection for their grazing land and other property and some unruly herdboys lack respect and need to be punished.



Chief Letsoela said, for example, the local school was vandalised by such unruly elements.

He recalled a time when he took some people to courts but the crimes continued.

Nkheli Liphoto