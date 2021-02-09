Back to the land

MASERU-SINCE time immemorial, Basotho have been a farming people, but few focused on agriculture as a business as many grew crops or reared animals for their own family subsistence.

Others would simply leave their family plots to travel to neighbouring South Africa to look for jobs in the mines and farms there.



The culture has been changing in recent years, as young Basotho take to farming as a way of creating wealth, especially as jobs in South Africa’s mines become scarce due to retrenchments that started in the 1990s.

With formal employment also hard to get in Lesotho, land has become a saviour for many young people.

One of those whose future now depends on working the land is Sibeko Miya. Miya dropped out of school in Form B to find a means to supplement the family income in WHEN?



“I started by doing odd jobs here and there until I landed a job at a Chinese-owned supermarket. I worked there for several years until 2008 when I quit and followed thousands of Basotho to seek employment on Cape Town’s farms,” says Miya who is now 37.

It was during his time working at orange and spanspek (cantaloupe or orange melon) producing farms from 2009 to 2011 that he fell in love with farming.



“I learned as much as possible,” he says.

Returning home thereafter, Miya decided to become an informal trader on Maseru’s streets selling fruits and vegetables imported from farms in South Africa.

After three years, he decided to try his hand at farming to reduce his reliance on produce from South Africa.



“I wanted to sell the things that I grew instead of buying my stock from other people,” he says, noting that he found the going tough at first.

“The first year was very difficult. I had not anticipated that drought would soon hit the country. Production that year was very poor, I really didn’t harvest much and I made a loss,” Miya told thepost via telephone.

He was not deterred, so he tried again and planted three hectares of butternut.



“This time around luck was on my side. Things improved greatly and this encouraged me to push forward. I made over M10 000 from an investment of M2 000,” Miya says.

This year’s produce is even bigger, says Miya, who grows butternut, spinach and green pepper.

“The rains were much better this year and I was also able to secure more land, enabling me to produce on more than five hectares,” he says.

His fruit and vegetable stand in the streets of Maseru became a channel to sell his produce.



“The stand has provided me with a platform to sell to individuals and also to fellow street vendors,” says Miya, adding that he is still struggling to penetrate the formal market.

“I have tried… I have been approaching local supermarkets but I have not been successful. The closest I have got to entering the market was when I approached Pick N Pay, they loved my produce but unfortunately, I could not meet the quantities they asked for over a certain period of time. Therefore, I could not get in,” he says.



However, this has not stopped him from continuing with his farming journey.

“Food is a need, people will always eat hence I decided to produce cash crops. Thus far I am doing well, most of my produce does not get spoiled, it gets sold.”

Today the young farmer is an inspiration to youths seeking to venture into agriculture.



“Spending the whole day doing nothing at the street corners or at the shops is not getting us anywhere. What our youths need to do is to take spades and seeds and get into farming, no matter the size of the plots,” he says.

“That little plot of spinach might be the beginning of tens or hundreds of hectares. We can all see that chances of employment are no longer what they were 20 or 30 years ago.”

More young people are following in Miya’s footsteps, sayschairman of Young Lesotho Farmers Association, Tlotliso Matong.



“Due to unemployment, more youth are choosing agriculture as their saving grace. We also have a lot of employed youths who have always been passionate about agriculture,” he says.

Matong noted that agriculture is the backbone of many economies worldwide, including in Lesotho, and that the sector provides diverse opportunities.



“Our ministers always say agriculture can assist tremendously in decreasing the alarming unemployment rates and also help Lesotho achieve its goal of becoming food secure,” Matong says.

However, agriculture is an expensive adventure that is time sensitive and requires patience, something that might put off some youths who struggle to raise the necessary capital.

“Despite the government trying to extend a helping hand through subsidy of inputs like seeds, these things take too long to be availed. Agricultural inputs are lacking, making it difficult for farmers to get the work done,” says Matong.



He says even though land might be available, machinery and climate resistance farming technologies are out of reach for many.

“The land ends up lying idle,” he says, also highlighting access to markets and pricing as other pressing challenges.

“Often farmers end up selling their produce for close to nothing because of high supply and low demand. It is important that one develops a thick skin when getting into farming. There are a lot of challenges, farming is just like raising a child. Plants need constant attention and one must be prepared to persevere through it all,”



Matong says.

He says the good rains this year had resulted in more people, especially the youths, venturing into farming.

He advised that people must undertake market research before getting into farming.



“Learn what consumers want, how they want it, in what quantities they want it to avoid producing vegetables or crops that will drain your purse,” Matong says.

It is not just young people who are trying to make the shift to commercial farming.

Monare Maema, a farmer in Mafeteng, has been growing cash crops such as cabbages, onions and potatoes for the past 20 years and now wants to push his products through the formal market.

“Farming has been the source of livelihood for my family. I have raised my children, sent them to school and done everything for them through farming,” Maema says.



Maema used to sell his produce through the informal market that has now been affected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

“Times have changed and selling to individuals is no longer easy as before. We now realise that we need to sell through the formal market,” Maema says.

“However that market is difficult to access. We are constantly fighting to get access to this market that has been monopolised by South African farmers,” he says.



“We are not being given a chance, there is no political will to really support local farmers to enable their growth. We are constantly being compared to South African farmers who have support from their government, who have big farming land, machinery, irrigation system just to mention a few.”

He however, said the youths should not be discouraged by these challenges and get into farming.

“Lesotho will grow and one day we will be able to feed ourselves and also export,” Maema says.

Lemohang Rakotsoane