Battle for political relevance

……MPs clash over who should lead village projects…..

MASERU-WITH just over a year to the next election politicians are jostling to ingratiate themselves with voters. Projects long abandoned are suddenly coming alive. Promises once forgotten are being fulfilled.



In the ensuing mêlée that comes with electioneering, egos have been bruised and sharp elbows used. Always the touchy type, some MPs are screaming at their opponents and crying wolf. Some are brawling in public as tempers run high, as they wont to when the campaign gets too hot.



Such is the drama in Matlakeng where two MPs are tussling for relevance.

In one corner of the boxing ring is Moshe Leoma, the All Basotho Convention (ABC) MP for Matlakeng who is also Deputy Minister of Local Government.

He is squaring up with Dr Mahali Phamotse, the Alliance of Democrat (AD)’s secretary general who is also a proportional representation MP. Phamotse comes from Matlakeng.

Their fight is over who should be doing developmental projects in the constituency.

Phamotse accuses Leoma of trying to sabotage the road rehabilitation project she started in the area.



She says the deputy minister is hostile to any project that doesn’t come through him and is so spiteful that he would rather kill the initiative than allow her to help the people. “That is nonsense,” says Leoma, who accuses Phamotse of spreading half truths about him and playing to the gallery to curry favour with the villagers.

He vehemently denies the allegation that he is trying to stop the project.

Instead, he says, it is the villagers themselves who stopped the project after discovering that the Chinese businessman Phamoste had asked to help on the road was carting away their quarry for his other projects in Butha-Buthe.



Phamotse says a few months ago villagers and taxi operators in the area asked her to help with the road. She says she told them to approach Leoma as their MP and the deputy minister of local government.

“The villagers said they will never go to that man because he has been making false promises for years,” Phamotse says.



She then told them to seek approval from the local council before she starts looking for businessmen to help them with machines.

The council acceded to their request and Phamotse started asking for help.

“I got people who could provide trucks and other road construction machinery. The deal was that I would provide fuel for some of the machines,” she says.



“But when the project started Leoma intervened and I was told that he had ordered that it be stopped.”

She says Leoma hastily called a council meeting where he berated the councillors for allowing her to start the project without his approval as the de facto MP.



Phamotse says she also attended the meeting and got some tongue lashing “from the angry MP”.

“He was saying no project should proceed in his area without his approval as the MP. He said because I am just a proportional representation MP I should get the Speaker’s approval before doing anything in the constituency.”



“I told him I will never do that because I don’t need his or the Speaker’s permission to work with my people.”

The former Minister of Gender says it was a heated meeting “but I stood my ground because I was doing the right thing”.

Makhobalo Teketsi, the chief of Koenaneng who is also a councillor, attended the acrimonious meeting. His account is largely similar to Phamotse’s.



Chief Teketsi says Leoma insisted that no MP “could bring any kind of developments in the constituency without him.”

“He said MP Mahali knew that she was an MP and therefore her actions must be controlled in parliament. He said unlike him, the substantive MP, she could not go to the people in the constituency directly without a sanction by parliament,” Chief Teketsi says. He says Phamotse refused to budge and told the deputy minister to cite the law that requires her to seek the Speaker’s approval before working in the constituency.



“The MP told everyone that his word was final. Phamotse told him that she had had several projects with the people but she was never stopped for these reasons they were now advancing.”

“In fact, I know that Mahali built about seven schools in the constituency when she was still Education Minister. This MP is quite troublesome.”

’Mafelile Poulo, the councillor for Molapo, tells the same story of how the two MPs clashed. Poulo, who was also in the council meeting, says it was clear that Leoma was more concerned “about whose name is attached to the road project than helping the people”.



She alleges that this is not the first project Leoma stopped because he was not involved.

“It seems he does not understand that we, the ordinary people, want developments not political competitions,” Paulo says.

It appears it’s not only fellow MPs that Leoma is alleged to have tried to block from doing projects in the constituency. Three years ago Leqheka Ntjatsane, a businessman, tried to build a water system for Ha-Shepheseli village.



Ntjatsane, who grew up in Ha-Shepheseli, says the project was at an advanced stage when Leoma threw spanners in the works.

“The people had dug trenches and we were about to connect the pipes when Leoma interfered,” Ntjatsane claims.

Ntjatsane says Leoma, who was a councillor at that time, told the people he would implement the project when he becomes the MP.



“He convinced them and they agreed but until now the people are still waiting for water. The man is a good goalkeeper. Anything that doesn’t come through him should be stopped,” Ntjatsane says.

“The people are still suffering. I still have some of the pipes and the village’s water committee has some. I wanted to help but that man convinced them otherwise. The people are also to blame for agreeing with him.”



But Leoma says all these allegations are false. He says it is the villagers who stopped the project when a Chinese businessman Phamotse had brought to help took quarry from the area instead of using it to repair their road.

“The people saw that the quarry from their constituency was not going to build the road but was taken elsewhere. They followed the trucks and confirmed this. That was when they, without me as I was here in Maseru, stopped the trucks,” Leoma says.



“It was not me but the people themselves. In the people’s eyes, the quarry was being taken to the Chinese without approval from the council and they wanted to know what was happening. I was called here in Maseru and I arranged after the people blocked the Chinese to take the quarry and a meeting was arranged there in Matlakeng to solve this. The people said they had valid reasons to stop the Chinese.”



He says he organised a meeting during which Phamotse was belligerent.

Leoma said the dispute between the villagers and the businessman was eventually sorted after the council’s intervention but the contract was delayed.

“I have not stopped any project in the constituency. Why would I do that? Am I not supposed to rejoice with the people when they get help from anywhere?”



He says the project is going ahead well “but Phamotse should not take me for granted because she is an educated teacher”.

About the water project in Ha-Shepheseli, Leoma says the project failed because Ntjatsane did not have a feasibility study and he didn’t follow the Rural Water Supply’s advice.

He says the villagers later realised that Ntjatsane could have wanted to use the project to promote himself because he had political ambitions.

“The people finally saw the truth and they deserted. It was not me who stopped the project.”



The deputy minister says Chief Teketsi is a “troublemaker” and is facing disciplinary action for previous transgressions.

Staff Reporter