BeForward ban stings Basotho

…as Government is accused of taking sides

MASERU-THE government’s decision to ban BeForward from exporting cars to Lesotho has pushed the price of second-hand vehicles beyond the reach of many Basotho.

Dealers and import agents said they have seen a spike in prices since the ban was imposed a few months ago. BeForward is one of the biggest exporters of used cars in Africa.



It has arguably the widest range of cars. One car dealer said prices have increased by as much as 30 percent over the past four months despite that the Loti has been holding firm against the United States dollar.

He said they have resorted to expensive auctions in Japan and Singapore, the main source of used cars.

The government continues to accuse BeForward of failing to release about 24 cars belonging to Basotho.



The company appears to have been caught in the crossfire of a fierce legal battle between shareholders of Flying King, a vehicle import agent under liquidation.

Although the case is still in the High Court, the Ministry of Trade appears to have made an arbitrary decision to intervene in the dispute. Trade Minister Dr Thabiso Molapo, is alleged to have taken sides with Joel Mohale, the shareholder and Managing Director of Flying King who is at the centre of the dispute that has now ensnared BeForward.



Mohale is fighting with Kuben Pillay, a South African who owns 51 percent of Flying King.

In court papers Pillay accused Mohale of pocketing clients’ money instead of paying for their cars to be delivered from Durban.

He says Mohale was supposed to pay African Vehicle Clearance Specialist (Avecs), a company that Pillay owns, but used the money to start other businesses to which he allegedly channelled Flying King’s customers.

Pillay says Flying King owes him M1.7 million.



While the dispute was dragging on, the Ministry of Trade entered the fray.

Its decision was to ban BeForward from exporting cars to Lesotho. The reason, the ministry claimed, was that Basotho had imported their cars directly from the Japanese company. This is despite the fact that the same customers had paid Flying King to bring their cars from Durban to Lesotho. BeForward delivered the cars to Durban.



Flying King which was under Mohale’s management at that time received the money but failed to pay Avecs, the company that clears and delivers the vehicles from the Durban port.

Those cars have been stuck in Durban for months.

Who owes who has become the bone of contention.

Part of the answer might be in the court papers Pillay filed for an order to liquidate Flying King.



He says Mohale mismanaged the company until it failed to pay its suppliers, including Avecs.

This, he says, is the reason why the 24 cars have not been released.

But while Flying King’s liquidator is still trying to compile a list of Flying King’s creditors, the ban on BeForward remains in force.

This week the principal secretary of Trade, Maile Masoebe, said the ministry will not allow Beforward to bring in vehicles until the 24 cars are delivered to Lesotho.



“There is no way that is going to happen. We insist that those vehicles be brought here before anyone is allowed to buy from BeForward,” Masoebe said. He said he had been told that there is a man in Durban holding on to the vehicles. He was referring to Pillay.

Questions have however been asked as to how the ministry can impose the ban without a court order or hearing the other sides of the story. Masoebe says he doesn’t know that Flying King is being liquidated.

“All we want is for the cars to be delivered,” he said.



Pillay says the ministry only has to read the court documents to get the facts instead of relying on what it’s told by Mohale and other people. He says he is disappointed that the ministry is getting involved in a matter that is before the court.



“Everyone is supposed to be equal before the law but it appears that is not happening in this case. We insist that this matter is before the court and it should be treated as such.”

“Court decisions should be respected by all.” Pillay said.

Staff Reporter