Big spike in Covid cases

MASERU – IN just 19 days from June 5, Lesotho has seen a surge in Covid-19 positive cases from between zero and two cases a day to over 70 this week.

This could be a clear sign that the Covid-19 “third wave” is knocking on our door.

On June 9, Lesotho registered seven positive cases out of the 1 755 people who were tested.



But the real shocker was observed last week and this week, with cases ranging between seven and 71.

Last week Tuesday, Lesotho had 14 positive cases, 13 on Wednesday, a single case on Thursday.

By Friday that figure rose to 59 and Saturday reached the highest peak of 71 before the downward slope of 26 this week Monday and 21 on Tuesday.

It was not possible to get yesterday’s statistics before we went to print.

The hardest hit areas are Leribe and Butha-Buthe districts, according to the Ministry of Health.



Health Minister Semano Sekatle told a press conference on Monday that apart from Khethisa High School that reported close to 100 cases last week, several schools in the Pitseng area and Butha-Buthe were affected.

Other schools that have tasted the wrath of the pandemic in Butha-Buthe and Leribe districts include ’Makhethisa, Molapo and Maliba-Matšo High Schools and Pitseng, Likepe, and Tsunyane Primary in Leribe district.

He also said in Butha-Buthe it affected combined schools which are St-Peters and Linokong.



The minister said they have realised that people in Leribe “are not following the Covid-19 protocols and that is why this pandemic attacks the district in such a short time unlike other districts”.

Sekatle said the nation should remember there is no cure yet, although vaccines could help minimise its impact.

“Lesotho is still struggling with accessibility of the vaccine because it is manufactured in other countries and its importation takes a longer time before it can reach the country,” Sekatle said.



Furthermore, the minister indicated that “the county is waiting for donations of vaccine doses from other countries and organisations which are anticipated to reach the country in July or August”.

“Amongst those are 860 230 million doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine from World Health Organisation (WHO), 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from China,” he said.

The minister appealed to the the nation “to be careful (if we are to) arrest the spread of this pandemic”.



He further said that the Ministry of Education will establish laws that control the spread of Covid-19 adding that the Ministry of Health will train students on Covid-19 to enable them to fight against the pandemic.

A top official in the ministry, ’Matsietsi Telekiso, said they are doing all they could to help but sometimes things do not end the way they wish.



“We have managed to take people who are affected to hospitals in time and they have recovered,” Telekiso said.

Telekiso said this pandemic is under control now “but the people have to take care of themselves”.

Rosalia Tšemane