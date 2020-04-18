Bitter row erupts as Queen II is demolished



MASERU-A group of construction companies is demolishing the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital despite the lockdown.

The companies started working soon after the government announced the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This had led some to question whether the demolition is not violating the lockdown rules which state that only those in critical services should be working.



Some have accused the government of surreptitiously awarding the contract for the demolition and then allowing the companies to work during the lockdown.



But this week Minister of Health, Nkaku Kabi, told a local radio station the demolition “falls under emergency” and the job has to be done quickly.

“We are in lockdown that is done to save Basotho but the issue of hospitals fall under emergency works,” he said.



He said the initial plan was for the army to do the demolition work but that changed after he spoke to the principal secretaries of defence and public works.



He said they agreed the demolition was urgent.

“I want to finish the job before the Prime Minister can even expel me,” Kabi said.



Kabi said he is aware that nowadays Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is on a firing spree and should that happen to him “I would have completed this job”.



“I will not play with the opportunity given by the donors (the Chinese government),” Kabi said.

He said those complaining should take their arguments to radios and streets and leave the demolition of the hospital to him.

“We do not want to lose this funding (from the Chinese).”

“I instructed the people demolishing (the hospital) to beat up whoever would try to stop them,” he said.



He said Finance Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro “does not know anything about Queen II as I am the one in charge”.

“I want the new building constructed, which will happen.”

Kabi said the companies demolishing the hospital are known to the Ministry of Public Works.



He said his only concern is that the building is demolished and he is not worried about who is doing it.

Public Works Principal Secretary, Mothabathe Hlalele, refuted allegations that his ministry and that of health have colluded to corruptly award the tender to a Chinese company.



There has been speculation that the local companies demolishing the building are just fronts of a Chinese company with links to senior government officials.

“It is not true that the tender for demolishing belongs to the Chinese, it was won by Basotho,” Hlalele said.



“Even if you can go there and investigate you will find out that there are no Chinese involved in that,” Hlalele said.

“There are nine companies there. And none of them belongs to the Chinese,” he said.



He said it is only the actual building of the hospital that will be done by a Chinese company through the funds from the government of China.

“We advertised this tender way back and we specifically explained that we need Basotho companies in this demolition tender,” Hlalele said.

“We chose to work at this time of lockdown because it is the most suitable time for the work to be done. Besides, people there are insured and are provided with protective clothing and masks.”



He said traffic is low because of the lockdown and therefore accidents will be avoided.

Controversy has for a long time haunted the tender to pull down the hospital.



In November last year parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard of a nasty fight between the Ministry Public Works and the Ministry of Health over the tender.



The Ministry of Health owns the hospital while the Ministry of Public Works is responsible for the construction and maintenance of all government buildings.



Officials at the public works believed that tearing down the former referral hospital was their responsibility.

The Public Works Ministry was said to be unhappy that the job had been given to the army.



The two ministries had been tussling over the tender to demolish the hospital.

The Ministry of Public Works was saying the cost of the demolition would be over M30 million while the Health Ministry argued that it was too much.

The Health Ministry had budgeted only M16 million.



After mediation by Minister Leshoboro Mohlajoa of the Office of the Prime Minister, it was decided that the job be given to the army – a decision later blessed by the cabinet.



It was agreed that the army would demolish the building with the help of the Local Government Ministry because it has the equipment.

Hlalele told thepost then that they supported the decision.

Hlalele however said the Health Ministry should give sound reasons for saying the project was expensive.

He argued that the Ministry of Health “did not even have an estimated cost of the project”.



Hlalele said his ministry is required to advise the government on construction matters.



He said the M32 million “was never an estimate but the actual cost according to the contractors.”

Nkheli Liphoto & Itumeleng Khoete