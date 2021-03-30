BNP race hots up

MASERU-Two Basotho National Party (BNP) members have entered the race to replace Thesele ‘Maseribane as party leader. The electoral conference is scheduled for June but the jostling is already in full swing. Party stalwarts, Dr Lehlohonolo Mosotho and ‘Mota Nkuatsana, launched their campaigns this week.



Deputy leader Machesetsa Mofomobe said he is yet to make up his mind but his followers have encouraged him to stand.

On Monday Dr Mosotho tendered his letter of intent to contest the leadership position at the party headquarters amid ululations from supporters who had accompanied him in a convoy of more than 10 cars from Lithabaneng where he lives.



Nkuatsana filed their letters shortly thereafter.

Dr Mosotho, a medical doctor, said he joined the party in 1982, “and since then I have been supporting the party with my own money”.

He said he decided to join the race after being approached by the party members whom he said wanted him to rescue the party.

“This party has been suffering for about 30 years now. We have been losing at general elections,” he said.



He said if elected he will fight poverty and corruption.

“I want to come and give our party a shape, dignity, and respect it deserves.”

He said he believes that corruption starts in the political parties before spreading to the government.



He complained that there are gatekeepers in the party who make sure that some members do not meet the leadership, adding that such things hinder the party from blossoming.

“Since 1982 I have not crossed to any party but remained loyal to the BNP,” he said.



He said if he becomes prime minister all the diamond companies will be nationalised.

“The Lesotho Highlands Water Project Treaty needs to be reviewed too, or else we will shut down the supply,” he said, adding that the M80 million per month in royalties from South Africa “is nothing unless (President Cyril) Ramaphasa increases two zeros to the figure”.



He said he is about to leave his well-paying job to work for the BNP.

Dr Mosotho said he is one of the founding directors of Tšepong, the company running Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.

“Unfortunately, we gave the management contract to the white thugs who stole the money and ended up expelling nurses without our consent.”

Nkuatsana told thepost he plans to “return the BNP to its former glory”.

“We have to take it back to where it can be a serious contestant for the coming elections,” Nkuatsana said.



“People must see that we are a strong force that can bring change in the country,” he said.

Nkuatsana joined the party in 1981 while he was still a Christ the King student. He became a member of the youth league in 1983.

He said he was a member of the advisory committee of the party’s Maseru Central constituency from 2000 to 2001.



He was also the constituency secretary from 2009 to 2010.

“I became instrumental in changing the party leadership after noticing that it was drowning,” he said.

He said he also took part in the constituency primary elections in 2015 but lost.

Nkuatsana worked for the Lesotho Bank, High Court, Foreign Affairs, Parliament, and Finance Ministry.

Nkheli Liphoto