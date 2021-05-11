BNP wants closer ties with North Korea

MOHALE’S HOEK – Basotho National Party (BNP) deputy leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, says he wants the party to resuscitate ties with communist North Korea.



Mofomobe, who is in the running for the BNP’s presidency in elections set for next month, told a rally in Mohale’s Hoek last weekend that he wants to renew ties with Pyongyang.

He said he met the party’s top officials in Pretoria recently.



“I was in Pretoria where I met their ambassador and created a relationship with him there,” Mofomobe said.

He praised North Korea for building Lesotho’s Government Complex and the Makoanyane Military Barracks, the party’s office complex called the BNP Centre during the rule of Chief Leabua Jonathan.



“I have refreshed those relations and our party secretary is communicating with North Korea currently,” he said.

According to the South African Institute of International Affairs’ International Update newsletter of April 1993, it was the BNP’s move towards North Korea that paved Jonathan’s fall in 1986.

It says Jonathan alienated the Roman Catholic Church by aligning his government with the communist East and other regional organisations that gained financial support from communists.



The Decree against Communism was a 1949 Catholic document issued by the Supreme Sacred Congregation of the Holy Office, and approved by Pope Pius XII, which declared Catholics who professed Communist doctrine to be excommunicated as apostates from the Christian faith.

North Korea, the country Mofomobe is befriending on behalf of his party, has been isolated by the world because of its hard core totalitarian communist practices and its insistence on making nuclear weapons.

Some of the extreme infringements of human rights under North Korean communist practices include the 2004 to 2008 banning of cell phones use by the general public.



The state-owned Korea Post and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC), effectively controls Koryolink, the 3G mobile phone service.

Internet access is generally restricted, according to the BBC.

Only some high-level officials are allowed to access the global internet.

In most universities, a small number of strictly monitored computers are provided while other citizens may get access only to the country’s national intranet, called Kwangmyong.



Internet access is only permitted with special authorization, primarily used for government purposes, and also by foreigners.

YouTube is blocked in North Korea.

It has been fully blocked since April 2016, and the North Korean government has warned that anyone who tries to access it will be punished.



In April 2016, North Korea started to block Twitter “in a move underscoring its concern with the spread of online information”.

Anyone who tries to access it without special permission from the North Korean government, including foreign visitors and residents, is subject to punishment.



Although, any person is allowed to travel to North Korea only South Koreans and journalists are routinely denied, according to worldnomads.com.

It says however there have been some exceptions for journalists.

Visitors are not allowed to travel outside designated tour areas without their Korean guides.

North Korean citizens usually cannot freely travel around the country, let alone travel abroad.



Emigration and immigration are strictly controlled because the North Korean government treats emigrants from the country as defectors.

It also says based on estimates from the late 1990s and the 2000s, North Korea is mostly irreligious, with the main religions being Korean shamanism and Chondoism.



There are small communities of Buddhists and Christians.

Worldnomads.com says due to the command economy of North Korea, there are relatively few companies in North Korea and they are all managed by the government.



There are no clubs in Pyongyang, the capital, or anywhere else in the country, it says.

Nightlife is limited to two hotels: the Yanggakdo Hotel and the Koryo Hotel, both of them equipped with casinos, karaokes and nightclubs, although these are not open to locals.

Staff Reporter