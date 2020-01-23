BNP youths want Thabane out

MASERU – THE Basotho National Party (BNP) youth league says Prime Minister Thomas Thabane must step down because “we can’t be ruled by a crime suspect”.

The BNP Youth League’s attack on the premier comes after Thabane and First Lady ’Maesaiah Thabane were called by the police to explain the circumstances surrounding the murder of Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo in 2017.

Thabane responded by dismissing Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli, a decision that was reversed by the courts.

The BNP Youth League organiser Mojaki Mojaki told a press conference on Monday that Thabane and his wife should respect the rule of law and hand themselves over to the police.

Mojaki said everyone should comply with the law when the police call them whether they are prime ministers or whoever.

“We do not want to be part of people who will be ruled by murder suspects,” Mojaki said.

He said the police wrote to the Prime Minister calling him because they had some evidence linking him to the crime.

Mojaki said the First Lady was also called but refused to go.

Given this, Mojaki said they plead with Thabane “to respect us as coalition partners and resign from the prime ministerial position”.

“We will not be ruled by (crime) suspects,” he said.

The youth league chairman, David Letela, said they were not happy with Thabane’s decision to fire Commissioner Molibeli after he asked him to explain the use of his phone at the murder scene of his wife.

Letela said they have realised that investigations into the death of Lipolelo have caused all these troubles.

“This was seen when Thabane dismissed Holomo Molibeli while police were trying to investigate the death of Lipolelo,” Letela said.

He said they are on the side of Basotho that justice must prevail.

He urged Basotho to help the police arrest First Lady ’Maesaiah Thabane who is on the run after the police called her for questioning.

Meanwhile, Minister of Forestry Tefo Mapesela, in a leaked audio clip, said the police must reveal the names of people who were called by the Prime Minister’s phone at Lipolelo’s murder scene.

He said the whole issue is a political matter.

“They are just playing politics,” Mapesela said.

Mapesela complained that the police have been quiet for a long time and have been dancing to the tune of politicians instead of following their calling.

He said when he was the acting police minister a senior officer recorded their private telephone conversation but no disciplinary action was taken because he was politically connected.

He also said while acting as the Minister of Mines he found out that Kao community had complaints about the police who shot and killed some of them.

“I ordered the suspension of those police officers because I found out that they shot those people for no reason,” Mapesela said.

No action was taken because the officers were being protected by powerful ruling party politicians, Mapesela said.

Mapesela said there are signs that “Basotho have had enough of uncontrollable police”.

Mapesela said he is surprised that Commissioner Molibeli was only now being charged with failing to take corrective action against a senior officer who recorded and leaked the conversation.

That issue should have been dealt with a long time ago but at the time the police were the untouchables in the eyes of powerful ruling politicians, according to Mapesela.

He said the police had a direct contact with the Prime Minister and the First Lady and it was for that reason that they always defied his orders and sabotaged him until he was booted out of the ministry.

“I do not know what caused the differences now but (it’s all political),” he said.

He said instead of saying Thabane should resign, people should go to Parliament and continue pushing the motion of no confidence.

He said police were laughing after he issued some orders and now they have moved a step further – in going after the Prime Minister himself.

He said he used to receive aggressive calls from his bosses when he was trying to discipline the police.

Efforts to contact Mapesela were not successful as his phone went unanswered.

Nkheli Liphoto