Building on a strong foundation

MASERU-ONCE in a while, Palo Kotelo packs his bags and takes a drive to Mohale’s Hoek, his rural home. There, he connects with his people and nature.

It’s here that his journey started in 1947 when he was born into a polygamous family that worked hard to send him and his siblings to school.



Now 73, Kotelo still has fond memories of his childhood and the lessons from his father, mother and other elders in the family are still with him.

He takes early showers to start his day and immerses himself in his work until dusk.

He still burns the midnight oil to meet deadlines. And there are still many of those to be met.

“My father would always insist that we work hard and whatever we do must be done well,” Kotelo says.



That explains why he still works hard as he did during his prime years.

His children have long left home to start their own families but he cannot bring himself to slow down because hard work is in his nature.

He doesn’t behave like other pensioners because his several commitments at Sekhametsi Investment Consortium, where he is a board member, are like a full-time job. He was the chairman of Sekhametsi from 2006 to 2016.



There are weekly meetings to attend, important documents to peruse and strategies to review. Then there are meetings at Melatsoana Investment Holding, the group whose board he has chaired since 1999 and owns shares in Sekhametsi.

Kotelo has been a board member of Stanlib Lesotho, the asset management firm in which Sekhametsi has a 25 percent stake.

“I am overworked and underpaid,” he says jokingly.



The reality is that Kotelo likes being busy. He says it is what keeps boredom and loneliness at bay.

“The mind is sharpened by use,” he says.

Although from a well-off family, Kotelo cannot be described as someone who had it easy. Back in the 1950s, his rural home in Mohale’s Hoek did not have roads.

Horses were what took them to clinics, schools, the nearest bus stop and ferried their dead back home.



During school holidays, Kotelo, his brothers and cousins would retreat to the mountains to take care of sheep and cattle. Not that his father, who worked for a retail group that owned shops in the South, could not afford herd boys.

“It was for us to learn the importance of working hard and understand where our food comes from. So, every school holiday the herd boys would get leave and we would do the work.”

Those who remained home would work in the fields.



He says he owes what he has become to his father “who had the vision to send us to school”.

His father, who had only gone as far as primary school, was sending his children to boarding schools, a rare feat at that time.

Kotelo would occasionally hear relatives and neighbours mocking his father for “wasting his money on education”.

“I don’t know how he had come to understand that education is the key to a better future but the man was passionate about educating his children.”

It helped that his father had the means. Apart from working in the shop, Kotelo Senior had hundreds of sheep, several dozens of cattle and flourishing fields.



Thanks to that income from those projects Kotelo and his siblings went to some of the best schools, with him at Sacred Heart High School in Leribe.

One of his brothers went to a school in South Africa while the other siblings were scattered in boarding schools across the country.

Despite being a bright student, Kotelo missed university entry by two points. Disappointed but undeterred, he joined Barclays Bank International as a teller where he would spend six years, during which he became the president of the Lesotho Union of Bank Employees.



The money was good but he could see that his lack of a degree was limiting his ascent up the corporate ladder. So, in 1974 he enrolled for a BA in Economics at the National University of Lesotho.

That degree opened doors for him in the banking sector, beginning with being hired as an accountant at Lesotho Bank. But Kotelo wanted to learn more about business.

“You could get good jobs with a degree but I wanted to have a deeper understanding of the business world.”



A scholarship in 1980 took him to Morgan State University in Baltimore for his MBA.

His political consciousness nurtured from living in colonial Lesotho and also learning what was happening in South Africa did not prepare him for the rabid racism he witnessed in the United States.

“The racism in Baltimore was horrible and I must say little has changed in the United States in terms of race relations.”



His return in 1982 was the beginning of his rise through Lesotho Bank’s management. He managed the Leribe branch for two years before being promoted to assistant manager at the head office in Maseru. Between 1991 and 1999 he became the assistant general manager responsible for retail and operations.

At one time he acted as general manager, which was the highest position in the bank at that time.



But the state-owned bank that had consistently paid dividends to the government started wobbling.

Kotelo says although the bank had some of the best-trained employees, it could not resist the influence of government officials who railroaded bad decisions.

For instance, it accumulated a bad loan book because of lending to parastatals.



Kotelo says the bank’s collapse taught him that the government had no capacity or discipline to run a business.

“This was a viable bank that was being destroyed because of terrible decisions from the shareholder”.

“The general manager who was a brilliant banker had a torrid time managing both the shareholder and the bank itself.”



When the bank was sold to Standard Bank, Kotelo and other senior managers were let go. He joined Old Mutual Life Assurance as a senior financial adviser.

Around the same time, Sekhametsi was just starting, having bought the government’s 12 percent stake in Vodacom Lesotho.

Kotelo was one of the first 30 people who met to discuss ways to benefit from the government’s privatisation drive.

“We could see the potential of having a stake in Vodacom and helping the company grow.”



Sekhametsi is now a M1.2 billion company with a 20 percent stake in Vodacom which dominates the mobile telecommunications sector in Lesotho.

The company also has interests in textiles, real estate and the financial sector.

Kotelo says what has built the company is trust and a shared vision among the just over 500 shareholders.



These days Kotelo spends his time working for Sekhametsi and as an independent financial consultant.

“The future looks bright for the company. We are entering a new phase of growth.”

His advice to the youths is that they should look beyond what they have learned at school.



“Education gives you a foundation but what matters is what you build from that foundation. The youths should get their hands dirty”.

He says what ails Africa is not the lack of resources, hard work or education.

“Our trouble lies with leadership.”