Cash crisis could knock out AIDS fight

MASERU – THE National AIDS Commission (NAC) is facing a serious financial crisis that might undo the gains made in the fight against HIV and Aids, a Parliament report has revealed.

The NAC, which six months ago was kicked out of its rented offices for failure to pay monthly rentals, told Parliament’s Aids and HIV Committee that it has been neglected for too long.



This comes from a report the committee tabled in Parliament yesterday.

The committee said the NAC explained that it is placed under the Prime Minister’s office “but they often do not get any allocations from the Ministry”.



“They don’t get any allocations from the Ministry of Health either yet working closely with the Ministry,” the report says.

“They indicated that they also work with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftainship especially at district level but their offices are often taken over by the Ministry.”



“As a result, they spend a lot of time fighting for office space instead of working.”

The committee found that the NAC due to budgetary constraints, “paying rent is a challenge and at times they have to cut a certain percent of personal emoluments to pay for office space”.



The committee recommended that the NAC’s grievances be urgently addressed by relevant Portfolio Committees together with the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministries of Local Government and Health to bring a permanent solution which will support its smooth operations.

The grievances came up when the NAC reported how it dealt with the Covid-19 lockdown and health workers’ strike.



The NAC reported that HIV testing was affected and eventually came to a halt but self-testing still continued though the demand was higher.

The report reads that the NAC’s major problem was dealing with Basotho working in South Africa.

“There was delay in information dissemination as to where they could get their ARVs during lockdown.”



The NAC also revealed that during the lockdown period, sexual and child abuse and gender-based violence increased.

However, the NAC is yet to collect data from their stakeholders “in order to properly quantify the cases.”

Also, the NAC stated that shortage of staff remained a major problem.

Lesotho has an HIV prevalence of 23.6 percent among people aged 15 to 49 years of age, according to the NAC.



The NAC estimates that 340 000 people are living with HIV, of whom 61 percent (206 000) are on treatment.

It says the prevalence is higher among female sex workers and among men who have sex with men, at 71.9 percent and 32.9 percent respectively.

It says new HIV infections have declined by 35 percent from 2010 to 2018 and in 2018 there were 13 000 new HIV infections and 6 100 AIDS related deaths.

HIV prevalence in percentage per district is as follows:

Mohale’s Hoek- 29.3 percent Maseru- 27.8 percent

Quthing- 26.5 percent Mafeteng-26.3 percent

Thaba-Tseka -26.2 percent Mokhotlong 26.1 percent

Qacha’s Nek- 25.9 percent Leribe -23.7 percent

Berea 23.0 percent Butha-Buthe 17.8 percent

’Mapule Motsopa