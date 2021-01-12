Chakela dies

MASERU-FEARED famo music gangster and the suspected kingpin in the Lipolelo Thabane murder case, Rethabile Mokete, better known as Mosotho Chakela, has died of Covid-19.

Chakela died on Tuesday in Bloemfontein after a short illness.

He was 54.



Chakela, the founder of feared famo rival gang, Terene, was admitted to hospital together with three others on December 28 last year.

Two have since recovered from Covid-19 while one is still battling for his life in hospital.

Nteei Ts’ehlana, who was deputy to Chakela, said his boss was rushed to hospital together with three others after he fell ill.



While tributes were flowing after his death, Chakela will probably be remembered as a notorious gangster who struck fear in the hearts of his rivals.

There could also be grave implications for the trial of ’Maesaiah Thabane who was charged last year for the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, a few days before Thomas Thabane was inaugurated as Prime Minister.



’Maesaiah has always insisted that she was not involved in the murder.

However, an affidavit filed before the High Court by a senior police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paseka Mokete, casts serious doubts on ’Maesaiah’s claims of innocence.

The documents say Chakela and four others – Seabata Joseph ‘Lieta’ Sello, Macheli ‘Lebese’ Koeshe and Molefi ‘Mokata’ Matima – were promised M3 million and jobs in government to eliminate Lipolelo.



The other suspect has since turned into a state witness.

DCP Mokete says ’Maesaiah and Thabane told the gangsters at a meeting in Ficksuburg that they wanted Lipolelo dead so that ’Maesaiah could be the First Lady when he assumed office.

A few weeks after the meeting Lipolelo was dead.



DCP Mokete says ’Maesaiah initially paid Chakela M50 000 and Sello M20 000.

The witness was paid M30 000 and rewarded with a job as a minister’s driver.

Chakela, Sello, Koeshe and Matima later “became aggrieved” because Thabane and ’Maesaiah did not pay the full amount they had promised.

DCP Mokete says during late 2018 or 2019, Thabane paid M300 000 to the four gang members “who expressed their extreme displeasure with the above amount, which they believed to be too little”.



The police have since issued warrants of arrests for the four suspects.

At the time of his death, a warrant of arrest was still hanging over Chakela’s head.

Chakela’s death could be a massive blow to the Lipolelo murder trial after two key suspects died.

Majara Molupe