Chaos at London Embassy

…High commissioner in nasty fall-out with a junior

MASERU – LESOTHO’s High Commissioner to London, Rethabile Mokaeane, is in a nasty fall-out with one of her staff members whom she accuses of insubordination.

Mokaeane is accusing Mantolo Motloheloa, a third secretary at the mission, of trying to sabotage her children’s education by refusing to pay their school fees at a private school in London.

Motloheloa is in charge of the mission’s financial management and payments.

In retaliation Mokaeane is refusing to approve the payment for Motloheloa’s rent until she pays her three children’s school fees.

The result is an impasse that even the Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Maphunye Bohloko, seems to have so far failed to resolve.

Motloheloa’s rent remains outstanding despite Bohloko’s explicit instructions to Mokaeane to approve it.

Since mid-November letters have been flying back and forth, with Bohloko pushing that the rent be paid and Mokaeane insisting that her children’s fees be paid first before she can approve the rent.

“I have issued instructions to you, only to encounter uncooperative attitude that eventually culminates in insubordination,” Mokaeane says in her November 2 letter to Motloheloa.

“Each time I issue an instruction to your office, instead of you implementing them, you fish around for all possible reasons that you subsequently use to defy under the pretext of advising me.”

Mokaeane tells Motloheloa that “surprisingly” her advice is never related to the duties stipulated in her contract.

The High Commissioner complains that Motloheloa granted a visa to a Commonwealth citizen without consulting her and other relevant offices.

But Mokaeane’s main gripe with Motloheloa is that she has refused to pay her children’s tuition at a private school.

She says Motloheloa defied her despite the fact that such expenditure has been allocated under the school and medical fees budget.

Mokaeane’s letter ends with a stern warning to Motloheloa to desist from her “unbecoming behaviour”.

thepost understands that matters came to a head a few weeks after that letter when Motloheloa asked the High Commissioner to approve her rent.

The High Commissioner said she would not approve the rent until Motloheloa pays the school fees first. That stalemate prompted Motloheloa to write a desperate letter asking for Bohloko’s “urgent intervention”.

In a letter on December 3 Motloheloa tells Bohloko that her rent was due on November 29 and the landlord is threatening to evict her if she doesn’t pay by December 3.

“It is worth mentioning that as a young diplomat, this situation is unbearable for me and my family,” Motloheloa says.

The next day Bohloko wrote to Mokaeane, instructing her to approve Motloheloa’s rent. The principal secretary said on several occasions the government has been embarrassed after diplomatic missions failed to pay rent for staff.

She said that is why the government has transferred additional funds to the missions to cover their rent, adding that there is a clear instruction that the money “should not be diverted to any other expenditure, including school fees”.

Bohloko tells Mokaeane that the mission has been told to consider the approved budget when choosing schools for diplomats’ children.

She said diplomats have been told that any “any amount of school fees that is over and above the approved budget, should be borne by the diplomat concerned”.

Bohloko said because of its precarious financial situation the government cannot afford private schools, “especially in London where public schools are also good”.

This, she said, is why the government has instructed all diplomats to enrol their children in public schools from September 2019.

Bohloko then instructed the High Commissioner to pay Motloheloa’s rent “so as to avoid legal action” against the Mission.

Mokaeane however fired back on December 5, telling Bohloko that her letter does not even try to deal with the reality at the London mission.

Mokaeane said if Bohloko was informed then she would have noticed Motloheloa’s condescending attitude and penchant for disobeying her orders.

The High Commissioner says Motloheloa has “no sense of duty” and has shown low level of dexterity, vanity, frivolity as well as futile cleverness to sabotage her work.

She says when Bohloko was in London she told her about the third secretary’s “unbecoming behaviour” but nothing changed.

She alleges that instead Bohloko warned that she should not discipline Motloheloa because her mother is a journalist who can “scandalise” her in the media.

Mokaeane alleges that Motloheloa’s “unpalatable behaviour” clearly indicates that she is influenced by “highly powered office”.

Regarding the school fees, the High Commissioner says she told the principal secretary that the children were unable to enroll at private schools. Mokaeane arrived in London in April, a month after the public school registration had closed.

She says the third secretary, who she described as a very junior officer, is trying to maliciously terminate her children’s education in the middle of the year despite the fact that there is a budget for seven children.

Mokaeane says she is shocked that Motloheloa’s reasons for demanding that she takes her children to a public school are curiously similar to the ones Bohloko gives.

She says there was never any communication instructing that diplomats should enroll their children at public schools. But even if it was, she adds, it should be according to the Public Service Regulations 2008.

She then tells the principal secretary that she will not pay Motloheloa’s rent until she pays her children’s school fees because “both issues are salient and have been budgeted for”.

This week Mokaeane refused to comment, referring all questions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. So did Motloheloa who said she had nothing to say about the issue.

Staff Reporter