Cheaper Covid tests at borders

MASERU-THE South African government will roll out a faster and cheaper Covid-19 test for people who want to enter its borders.

The test will be used to screen travellers who arrive at the border posts without negative Covid-19 tests.



The Antigen test whose results are available in 15 minutes is likely to cost between M150 and M170, according to a statement from the South African government.

The proposed fee is however yet to be confirmed.

This is good news for many Basotho who were already complaining that the Covid-19 test that South Africa is demanding was too expensive.

Since the beginning of this month South Africa has been demanding that travellers have a negative Covid-19 test that cost M850 and M1 300, prices that are beyond the reach of many Basotho.



The antigen test is not as thorough as the PCR test but is still useful for screening and as a surveillance tool in the community where a rapid result is required at low cost. Rapid antigen tests have been commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus.



The South African government said the antigen test is meant to assist neighbouring countries like Lesotho that don’t have the capacity to conduct PCR tests for all travellers.

“Antigen testing will therefore enable the management of the influx of travellers without certified PCR tests timeously,” the statement said.



It said travellers who arrive without a certified PCR test but refuse to test at the port of entry will not be allowed into South Africa and will be required to quarantine at a designated facility.

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Lesotho, Sello Moloto, confirmed the new measure.



When South Africa opened its borders on October 1, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro said only business people, scholars and the sick would be allowed to pass through the borders.

He said no one will be allowed to visit South Africa for leisure.

Staff Reporter