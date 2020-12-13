Chief Justice blasts lawyers

MASERU-CHIEF Justice Sakoane Sakoane last night warned 10 defence lawyers who are representing soldiers in high profile cases to stop “scandalising the court”.



The judge was responding to threats by the lawyers that they would begin boycotting the criminal proceedings in which their clients are being charged.

The lawyers were also touting others to support them.



The lawyers are Advocates Zwelakhe Mda KC, Karabo Mohau KC, Letuka Molati, Kao Theoha, Ratau, Kao, KW Letuka, Napo Mafaesa, Lintle Tuke and Attorney Qhalehang Letsika.

They are defending several soldiers, police officers and politicians facing criminal charges ranging from murder to treason.



Justice Sakoane said “lawyers have the right of freedom of expression”.

“But in exercising these rights, the lawyers must always conduct themselves in accordance with the law and recognised standards and ethics of the legal profession,” the judge said.

He quoted section 90 of the Penal Code Act, which he said the lawyers are breaking by scandalising the courts.



“A person who makes or publishes any statement which he or she knows or has reasonable grounds to suspect is untrue and is calculated to bring any judicial officer or court into disrepute, commits an offence,” Justice Sakoane said.

He said there is reasonable cause to believe that some of the contents of the lawyers’ statement border on scandalising the court.



The lawyers had referred to trials in the courts as charades and an incubation for further instability and absence of peace in Lesotho.

They accused trial judges of behaving in the most nonchalant manner which was unprecedented in this jurisdiction.

“It is not debatable that a lawyer who loses an argument in a trial can resort to appellate or review procedures if he or she wants corrective judicial action,” Justice Sakoane said.



“Any appeal to non-judicial bodies is an appeal for political interference with the judicial independence and an endeavour to delegitimise the criminal trials,” he said.

“A lawyer who dabbles in such conduct betrays his/her oath to uphold and respect the courts, the law and the Constitution. He wears the clothes of hubris.”



He said the lawyers may withdraw from the cases but that will not mean that their clients who are facing criminal charges can withdraw from the proceedings as well.

“The accused simply do not have the choice of withdrawal,” he said.

The accused, he said, can be afforded lawyers pro deo.

He said criminal trials must proceed without interruption on the scheduled dates.



“Any lawyer who interrupts or boycotts such trials can be sanctioned or reported to the Law Society for disciplinary action,” he said.

He referred to several cases that have been delayed due to cases that have been instituted by the clients themselves.



He said these lawyers who wrote statements which he said had scandalised the courts “are seasoned lawyers and senior members of the Bar”.

“They are obliged to respect rulings of courts and only criticise them in the available appellate/review processes,” he said.

“Any statement issued to the national and international community to garner sympathy is a political space which judicial officers must not enter.”

