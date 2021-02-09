Chiefs ordered to enforce Covid regulations

MASERU-LOCAL Government Minister, Sam Rapapa, has instructed chiefs and councillors to enforce Covid-19 regulations in their villages or face the full wrath of the law.

Rapapa, who is also responsible for chieftainship affairs, spoke briefly after Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s address to the nation on the Covid-19 situation in Lesotho.



Rapapa said he was extremely concerned that chiefs were failing to control their subjects by holding large funerals in their villages.

Others were even holding large parties despite the government putting in place restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Rapapa said it is well known that such events are known Covid-19 super spreaders and failure by the chiefs to stop the gatherings is putting the entire nation at risk.



“If the chiefs and councillors do not do their job accordingly they will be held accountable as they are expected to be enforcing the law from here onwards,” Rapapa said.

“The orders are to be followed or else there are penalties like a M5 000 fine or even jail time.”



The new guidelines are stipulated in a government gazette which has been sent to all community leaders including principal chiefs, area or ward chiefs, village chiefs and all local government officials.

He said they also copied the gazette to the police, the army and the Home Affairs Ministry, Districts Administrators and other senior government officials.



“After realising that the infection rate was rising, investigations were made and funerals and meetings emerged the leading super spreaders because of not following Covid-19 precautions,” he said.

He said a chief is supposed to ensure that funerals in his village are conducted according to the set guidelines.

“They should make sure that people keep social distancing, are sanitising and they mask up,” he said.



Rapapa said in places where mortuaries are far away and unreachable due to lack of proper roads the chiefs must ensure that a corpse is buried the very same day or at least the following day.

He said the family of the deceased must report the death immediately so that the chief can report to the home affairs officer or the council.

Rapapa said death certificates will not be issued within five days after the death adding that the chief should take responsibility even where the family of the deceased needs to redeem insurance policies.



He said chiefs must also ensure that there are no communal prayers held before the burial at the bereaved family’s home, adding that there should be no night vigil on the eve of the burial.

Rapapa said the government has also banned the traditional slaughtering of a cow for the dead to ensure people do not come to feast at the funeral.

He said the virus is easily transmitted while preparing such food.



“The corpse must be collected by five family members on the same day it will be buried,” he said.

He added that funeral services are to start before or at 7am and end at 10am saying the funeral programme must entail at least five people including the church service.

Rapapa said they are contemplating to usher in a law that will require each visitor in a village to provide a negative Covid-19 certificate.

Currently, people from outside Lesotho are required to produce Covid-19 certificates when they visit the country.



He said if such a visitor does not have the certificate, he must be handed over to the nearest health facilities for testing adding that it is the chiefs’ and councillors’ responsibility not to humiliate or discriminate against the infected.

Rapapa said the Prime Minister has since ordered ministers to help contain the spread of the virus.



“All the stakeholders must remember their duties,” he said.

“Even the police should remember to enforce the law.”

He said there were churches that do not believe in Covid-19 precautions.

“They even say masks will bring them Covid but they should all know that it is there and it kills without mercy.”

Nkheli Liphoto