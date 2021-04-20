Civil servant investigated for theft
MASERU-A civil servant is under investigation for allegedly stealing property worth hundreds of thousands of maloti from the government’s Rapokolana High Altitude Training and Recreation Centre.
The police have recovered some of the property from the suspect’s house in Hillsview but charges are yet to be laid.
Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the case but said investigations are ongoing.
He said the police are still waiting for permission from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge the suspect who is yet to be arrested.
Maqalika Matsepe, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Gender and Sports, confirmed the incident but referred further questions to the police.
The government spent M55 million to build the centre in 2005 but it has never been used due to lack of electricity and an access road.
It has a soccer pitch, running track, tennis court, swimming pool and gymnasium.
During a tour last year the Minister of Development Planning, Selibe Mochoboroane, said he was appalled that the centre has been lying idle for 15 years.
He said this was because the government ministries appeared to be working in silos when implementing projects.
“It is more than 15 years now since the construction of this facility but it is still not working,” Mochoboroane said, adding that the centre is now dilapidated even before it could be used.
The centre was meant for local and international athletes.
Staff Reporter
