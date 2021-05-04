Constable Mofokeng fired

MASERU-Police Constable Motlatsi Mofokeng, who was dismissed from work on Monday this week, has warned his boss, Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli, to brace for a proper fight.

Mofokeng was slapped with his dismissal letter on Monday after he skipped the country a month ago.



The defiant junior cop told thepost on Tuesday that he is yet to fight back as what Commissioner Molibeli had done “is just nothing to me as a lot of things have already happened”.

“Now that he has fired me, the fight is yet to start,” Mofokeng said.

“I am hoping that my dismissal will bring peace to the police commissioner’s heart,” he said.



“The fight now is between the two of us.”

Mofokeng said he hoped that Commissioner Molibeli will start fighting crime rather than directing all his energy to him.

“We are starting the war at the A stage from now,” he said.

He urged his Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) comrades to see him “as a victim of war as everywhere there is always a victim”.



In the dismissal letter, the Human Resource Officer, Superintendent SJ Marou, said in October last year Mofokeng was asked to explain why disciplinary action could not be taken against him for a crime he committed while he was a high school student.

Mofokeng, according to the police, was convicted for assaulting another student by a magistrate’s court.

Mofokeng, instead of giving the commissioner reasons why he should not be dismissed, wrote back asking for details of the accusations.



After the police gave him the details, including evidence that he was convicted of a crime, Mofokeng never bothered to reply despite the fact that he had been given a timeframe within which he should respond.

He instead took the matter to the High Court in an urgent application seeking to interdict Commissioner Molibeli.

Justice Polo Banyane issued an interim order interdicting Commissioner Molibeli from firing him.

In March this year, Justice Moroke Mokhesi heard the arguments and reserved judgement.



On April 22 his application was dismissed with costs, giving Commissioner Molibeli leeway to discipline him for joining the police with the knowledge that he was a convict.

Mofokeng skipped the country on March 30 after he narrowly evaded arrest, after which he told thepost that he feared that he would be tortured or killed.



Mofokeng, a firebrand spokesman of Leposa, has always been at loggerheads with Commissioner Molibeli over governance issues. The Commissioner is suing Mofokeng for M1.5 million for defamation.

