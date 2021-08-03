Council owes M7 million in rentals

MASERU -THE Maseru City Council (MCC) owes its former landlord a staggering M7 million in monthly rentals.

Yesterday, the council left the property owned by a local company, Moonshine, for new offices at the Fairways Plaza.

This was in defiance of an order by Local Government Principal Secretary, Nonkululeko Zaly not to leave the offices.



The council was told that Zaly had written to the town clerk instructing him not to move the offices to the new one.

Town clerk, Advocate Moeko Maboee, told the council at a meeting on Tuesday that he received Zaly’s letter that morning instructing him to stay put.

The council however decided otherwise.



“We would rather work from a tent instead of working from an expensive office that we cannot afford,” a councilor said.

Zaly had suggested to Maboee that they should rent another building near Pitso Ground but her instruction was defied.

The contract between the MCC and Moonshine lapses next week.



There was a standoff between the council and Zaly on Tuesday after Advocate Maboee disclosed that they were moving.

Advocate Maboee told the bewildered councilors at an indaba held at the MCC Hall in Upper Thamae that they were paying M637 000 in rentals every month.



He told them that the Fairways Plaza is cheaper as the council will only pay M250 000 per month.

The council’s accountant, ’Mabibi Seboka, said they had already paid M250 000 as a deposit at Fairways.

Seboka said they have “shocking arrears” at their current office premises.

“We need to find a new, cheaper office space, especially when our contract ends on 31 July this year,” Seboka said.



Advocate Maboee said he established a committee to help them find a new office space where they would pay affordable rent.

And that committee has found the office space at Fairways Plaza where rent is only M250 000.

Advocate Maboee said they informed the Local Government Ministry about the issue.



“But yesterday the ministry ordered us not to vacate the office,” Advocate Maboee said.

Advocate Maboee said they wrote countless proposals to help them acquire their site and build their own offices but they did not have a site.

He also said they wrote to the minister telling him about the high expenses but never received a response.



“Yesterday we were told not to vacate the office we are currently using under those high rents,” he said.

A member of the council, Mothetsi Maboee, said they are “tired of huge rents”.

“We rather use tents or park homes for our meetings,” he said.

He said everywhere in the world, city councils have their own buildings for offices and they do not have to pay rentals to other property companies in their own cities.



It is only the Maseru City Council in the whole world that does not have its own building in its own city, he said.

“It is embarrassing that we do not own the offices,” he said.

He said they were pleading with those responsible to help them vacate this expensive office.

He said they need to build their own offices or else they would hold their meetings in tents.



The Maseru Mayor, Nthabeleng Ntšasa, said the town clerk did not inform them about the decision before making a move, adding that they have asked him to consult them before making any major decisions.

“We must be told why the ministry refuses to allow us to vacate the offices,” Ntšasa said.



“Whoever does not allow us to vacate the expensive building should at least state their reasons,” Ntšasa said.

Zaly said she was surprised because she once asked one of her officers to look for an office for the MCC.

“My officer found an office next to Pitso Ground but the MCC refused to go there,” Zaly said.

“I never understood why the MCC decided to hire such an expensive office in the first place,” she said.



Zaly said they still needed to sit down for discussions with the town clerk on the same issue and the way forward.

Meanwhile, the councillors rejected a decision to find a company that will manage parking fees after the town clerk said he discovered that the parking marshals were lining their pockets with the collections.

The decision was reached after the MCC accountant ’Mabibi Seboka told the Tuesday meeting that she had found that the revenue was not how much it should be.



Seboka told the councilors that she pays parking marshals a whopping M285 000 per month but they collect only M100 000 for her.

“I found out that the large amount of funds was not coming to my office at all,” Seboka said.

She also said many companies came asking for the job to run the parking business in the city.

She said the council picked a company called PKF, a firm of accountants, on an agreement that 20 percent of the collections would be theirs.

The councilors rejected this on Tuesday.



The Stadium Area councilor, Mabusetsa Khutlisi, said the project should have been discussed with the finance committee first.

“But instead you decided to make decisions alone without involving us,” Khutlisi said.

He said they need to be told about all the projects so that they can research before recommending it to pass.

Nkheli Liphoto