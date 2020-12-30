Covid-19 rocks Motebang Hospital

MASERU-MORE than half of workers at the Motebang Hospital in Leribe have been isolated after contracting Covid-19, the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) has said.



The Nacosec CEO Dr ’Malitaba Litaba refused to reveal the exact number of infected workers but thepost understands that they are over 100 out of 200 staff members.

Dr Litaba told a press conference yesterday that the health workers were possibly infected after a colleague’s birthday party they held at the hospital premises recently.



In attendance were both doctors and nurses.

“We are in danger and it is even illegal to hold a party in the hospital,” Dr Litaba said, noting that it was “shocking having health professionals partying instead of teaching people how to protect themselves against” the virus.



Last week Nacosec announced that 37 Leribe Agric College students had tested positive for Covid-19 after a party in Hlotse.

Motebang Hospital, based in Hlotse, serves the whole of Leribe district.

The infections at Motebang Hospital came in a week when hundreds crossed the border at the Maputsoe border gate without being screened or tested for Covid-19.



Last Saturday thepost witnessed as hundreds ‘bulldozed’ the police, immigration and health officials as they entered the Kingdom through the Maputsoe border without their passports being checked.

The police, armed with rifles, could not stop the crowd.

Dr Litaba said Nacosec was struggling to control travellers at the border.

“The bottom line is we have a crisis without security agencies presence there and there is nothing we can do if they push us,” Dr Litaba said.



She said it was everyone’s job to protect themselves against the virus and not deliberately put themselves and other people’s lives in danger.

Dr Litaba said preventing infections is everyone’s responsibility but people want to make it Nacosec’s job.

“Nacosec can avail the resources but our actual living is our responsibility and even if we have adequate resources but choose to do wrong, the virus will defeat us,” she said.



“We say we want to live but make decisions of people who want to die and then blame other people for our behaviour.”

Dr Mojakisane Ramafikeng, the spokesperson of the Coalition of Health Professionals (CHP), said he doubted that the Motebang workers were infected at a birthday party.

“Nacosec is failing to provide enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and health workers deal with patients with scarce equipment,” Dr Ramafikeng said.



Dr Ramafikeng said if indeed they got infected in parties, it is sad because they are expected to minimise the risk by following the set guidelines.

“We as leaders have to raise awareness about the importance of self-care considering the second wave that has already affected several countries.”

“We are not immune to the virus and it will infect us. It is a huge problem if we partake in such,” he said.

Mapule Motsopa