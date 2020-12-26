Covid-19 storm looms

MASERU-LESOTHO could be sleepwalking into a major Covid-19 tsunami as hundreds of Basotho sneak back into the country without screening.

In the past few weeks hordes of Basotho have illegally crossed back home from South Africa.



The Lesotho and South Africa governments seem unable to stop the influx of people through the porous borders. Lesotho’s situation is however more precarious because it is receiving people from a country already in the throes of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without screening and testing those sneaking in, Lesotho might be sitting on a time bomb that might burst in the next few weeks when infections start surging.



That could overwhelm the already vulnerable health sector.

Lesotho has been battling to buy personal protective clothing for doctors and nurses.

Testing kits have been in short supply and hospitals remain ill-prepared for the pandemic.

It doesn’t help that those who want to come back home through proper channels are having a torrid time at the borders.



Last week Home Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa called on Basotho coming from South Africa to use official borders even if they have overstayed or don’t have proper documents.

Letsosa said South Africa had promised that those people would not be arrested.



But the opposite happened this week when the South Africa police arrested seven Basotho for overstaying and not having travel documents.

Itumeleng Mohapi said she was arrested at the Maseru bridge on Monday after trying to cross back to Lesotho without a passport.

Mohapi had crossed to South Africa illegally in September and she heeded the Lesotho government’s advice to go to the border to cross back legally.

She said they appeared in the Ladybrand magistrate’s court on Tuesday where she was charged with illegally entering South Africa.



“I paid a R1 500 fine and all of us have been banned for five years,” Mohapi, who had crossed into South Africa to look for a job, said.

The news of those arrests will only make more Basotho avoid the official borders.



A video doing the rounds shows dozens of Basotho crossing through Quthing’s Tele River from Eastern Cape to Lesotho.

There are probably hundreds of others crossing through Mohokare River and other areas.

This means Lesotho cannot account for the Covid-19 status of those people.

Other Basotho who do not have proper documents and had overstayed have resorted to bribing the South African police and immigration officers to cross into Lesotho.



This is despite Letsosa’s assurances that they will not be bothered.

Several people who spoke to thepost said they had to pay their way out because “these officers said they don’t know Motlalentoa Letsosa and are only doing their job”.

“An officer I bribed told me that he does not listen to Radio Lesotho, he only reads South African laws that say he must arrest me for violating immigration laws,” said ’Matankiso who was working in Virginia as a house maid.



“He said I should decide how much I should pay him and I gave him R200.”

Motlalentoa, a Mosotho man living in Lesotho, was at the border on Tuesday evening taking M150 with which he was going to pay a bribe for his wife whom he said had been arrested.

“She called me saying I must bring her bribe money because she did not have cash with her,” he said.



Letsosa toured the Maseru and Maputsoe borders on Tuesday morning and asked officials about Basotho nationals who had been arrested.

“They denied it saying they did not have such information or reports on arrested Basotho,” Letsosa said.

He said one elderly mother later sought his intervention after her daughter was arrested at the border.



The minister then went back to confront border authorities who later admitted that seven Basotho nationals had been detained in Ladybrand.

“We then learnt that there is a big problem at the Maseru bridge,” Letsosa said.

“They (South African police) choose a few people from each vehicle because they know that what they are doing is wrong,” Letsosa said.

He said they also found that South Africans “do not allow Basotho to reach the border but arrest them on South African soil at the taxi rank”.

Nkheli Liphoto