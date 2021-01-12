Covid-hit Lerotholi Polytechnic shut down

MASERU-LEROTHOLI Polytechnic was shut down on Tuesday after its bursar allegedly succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday.

The head of the institution, Professor Tlali Sepiriti, said they are still waiting for Covid-19 results.



He said the bursar, a Zimbabwean national, felt sick on Monday and went home. thepost has withheld his name since we were not sure if his next of kin has been informed.



“He is a foreigner who was staying alone and we had asked some of our colleagues to check on him time and again,” Prof Sepiriti said.

He said the deceased had tested for Covid and was still waiting for his results.



His colleagues tried to call him but his phones were off and his door was locked. They later decided to break the door.

“They forced themselves in and found him already dead,” Prof Sepiriti said.

When the police came, they said they could not pick his body because they did not have Personal Protective Clothing (PPE).



The body was later collected by mortuary workers who were in protective clothing.

Prof Sepiriti said they decided to close the institution and fumigate the entire premises.

He said the pandemic was causing a serious threat to the lives of the Lerotholi Polytechnic community and the nation at large.



The institution will not allow visitors until the place has been fumigated.

Prof Sepiriti said one student fell sick even before they closed for Christmas.

“Our policy is clear that if one of us feels sick they should stay at home until they have recovered,” he said.



Prof Sepiriti said the student resumed lessons on Monday but lecturers and students were still not comfortable with his presence at the institution.

Lesotho is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections. Seven people died in the last week bringing the death toll to 60.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro announced a raft of new measures to contain the pandemic. (See related story on Page 2)

Nkheli Liphoto