Covid-hit police stations shut down

MASERU-THREE police stations in Maseru have been forced to shut down after some police officers contracted the deadly virus.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the stations that have been affected are Thamae and Lithoteng in Maseru urban and Ha-Ramabanta in the south-east.



He however added that the shutting down of the stations will not affect the communities as they will be assisted by nearby police stations.

“They will be expected to go to the nearby police stations for services,” Senior Superintendent Mopeli said.

However, those in Ha-Ramabanta will have to take a long journey of 30 kilometres to the nearest station in Roma.



Those in Lithoteng can walk for roughly six kilometres to Flight One station in Mazenod or at Thetsane while those in Ha-Thamae can walk for about four kilometres to Pitso Ground station.

During this time, the police stations would be disinfected and fumigated.

And the public would be informed when the police stations would resume operations.



It is not clear how many police officers working at those police stations have contracted the virus.

The temporary closure of the three stations came after the police management announced that the police officers would work in shifts.

The announcement said the police officers will work two week-shifts and stay at home for the other two weeks.



This is being done to control infections amongst police officers at the workplace.

Meanwhile, the Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) spokesman Police Constable (PC) Motlatsi Mofokeng said police management at district level is delegating junior staff for errands where they are highly likely to contract the virus.



He said this is unacceptable because once the police officers contract the disease, it would be the burden of their families alone.

So it is up to them to take orders that could risk their lives, he said.

PC Mofokeng said they have since realised that foreigners bribe the police management so that they could order their juniors to work in risky places.

PC Mofokeng said the police do not have a social department where the police would be assisted if they happen to contract the virus.



He said it is a well-known fact that within the police there is no way a person who is already at risk could proffer security to another.

He said a number of their members are battling for their lives in Mafeteng, Butha-Buthe, Teya-Teyaneng and Tšepong.



Senior Superintendent Mopeli said there is nothing that is abnormal for the police during this Covid era.

He said there are no places that the police would not do their work because they say are risky.

“The police will still do their work in a normal way,” Snr Supt Mopeli said.

Majara Molupe