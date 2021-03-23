Covid hits schools
MASERU-THERE is chaos at two schools in Leribe after several students tested positive for Covid-19, just after the government reopened schools.
The Leribe District Administrator (DA), Ndiwuhleli Ndlomose, confirmed the cases last night.
He said 16 students at Holy Family High School have tested Covid positive.
The Leribe English Medium High School (LEMS) has four cases.
Ndlomose however said the schools have not been closed because they are waiting for guidance from the Ministry of Education.
He said the Ministry of Education officials rushed to the schools to screen the students who were diagnosed with the Covid-19.
He said those students were separated from the others while being treated.
“There is a possibility that the numbers could rise because the students might have infected others,” Ndlomose said.
He said the contact tracing is yet to be made so that those who have had contact with those infected be treated on time.
He said he has been informed that the schools are adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.
The Principal of Holy Family High School, ’Matumane Tefo, declined to comment.
She said she is yet to meet the school board to discuss the matter.
“With all due respect, I cannot comment on the issue before discussing it with the school board,” Tefo said.
National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) Risk Communications Manager, Baroane Phenethi, confirmed that they have received reports of Covid cases at the schools.
He said they immediately called the Leribe District Medical Officer to verify the reports.
He said the DMO told him that they are already working on the matter and the report would be issued when it is compiled.
So they would then be able to tell the reality of the situation.
The cases could indicate that some schools were not ready to reopen during the pandemic.
It vindicates parents and teachers who were opposed to reopening schools.
The parents and teachers said the government had not provided adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Majara Molupe
