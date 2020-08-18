Cut down to size

…..Covid-19 knocks out struggling hair salons…..

MASERU-FROM the doorway, one is greeted by the smell of hair and skin lotions.

Up the stairs at Oxford Building along Main North One Road in Maseru, the smell gets thicker. Inside small rooms, towels hang to dry while hairdressers sit idly, chat and look out for customers.



Hair salons are among the businesses that the government says should remain closed because they can become coronavirus epicentres.

But scores of hairdressers are defying the order, risking both arrest and infection in order to make a living.

It has been tough so far for many of them.



During normal times, the rooms would be a hive of activity but, thanks to the outbreak of Covid-19, customers are not streaming in.

Only three of the 10 rooms at the building seemed to have some customers.

’Makatleho Khabane* (name changed) had been sitting in her room for hours when thepost visited.



“Not a single client has walked in,” said Khabane, adding that business has never been slower in the 10 years she has been practising the trade.

She said she gets more police visits than from those who want to have their hair done.



“We are not supposed to be here. We are supposed to be staying at home but that is not an option for people like me who are breadwinners,” said an emotional Khabane.

She added, “We are living in fear of authorities arresting us for merely trying to earn a living.”



Life after lockdown has been “very hard”, she said.

“I think we will die of stress before coronavirus kills us. There are mouths to feed, bodies to clothe, rent and school fees to pay,” she said.

“Mind you there is too little coming in, the burden of this virus is too heavy,” she said, sighing.



Although the lockdown was eased two months ago and more people are leaving their homes, business has been bad because clients fear catching the virus at hair salons.

However, owners of the building seem unsympathetic to the plight of hairdressers and are demanding full rent.



Khabane said she was only given one month rent holiday in April.

“They temporarily closed the building on Saturday demanding rent despite the fact that we have not been working,” Khabane said.

Khabane said most of her colleagues did not return to work after the lockdown due to lack of funds.



“As a result, rent has become hefty for us that remain. Only a few of us are turning up and we have to pool the rent among ourselves,” said Khabane.

The government should chip in with financial assistance if it wants hairdressers to remain at home, said Khabane.



“We nearly starved to death during the lockdown, we had heard of relief measures but to date we have received nothing,” Khabane said.

“We have seen textile workers get assistance from the government but we have been forgotten. No one is coming to our aid yet we are expected to close shop and stay at home.”



To survive, some are taking their chances with both the law and the disease.

In a makeshift shelter made of black plastic, boxes and iron sheets, Tšeliso Mokhahlane, operates a barbershop at a bus stop in Maseru.

Unlike the hairdressers at Oxford Building, it is business as usual for Mokhahlane who seems busy.



Getting time to break for lunch is proving difficult as customers continue streaming in.

It’s a job that has sustained his family since 1994 and he says he isn’t going to stop because of Covid-19.



“All in all I provide for nine people, including my late cousin’s children and his spouse,” Mokhahlane said.

Mokhahlane said he has no option but to defy the order for hair salons to close down.



“I do not understand what they mean when they say we are an epicentre when our stalls are never full,” he said, noting that the situation is much worse at businesses that are allowed to operate.



“Have they seen what happens on the queues to get into grocery shops, the banks or taxis? Those are the high risk areas that need serious regulation not us. Here we sanitize and wear our masks while assisting clients,” he said.

Closing salons is not the solution, said Mokhahlane.



“Most of us have never asked for any compensation and even now we are not asking for any help, we are only asking to be allowed to continue operating,” he said.

Like those at Oxford Building, he has to play hide and seek with the police.

At Pioneer Mall, the doors to Image Hair and Beauty Salon are closed.

The manager, ’Mathabo Manyokole, said they closed two weeks ago to abide by the government regulations.



Manyokole fears the business could lose some clients due to the closure.

“We are losing clients to those who are still open because what clients need is to have their hair done and some will never return to us after this pandemic,” bemoaned Manyokole.



The salon had taken all the necessary measures to minimise the spread of the virus before being forced to close, she said.

“Our staff was working in shifts, customers booked appointments, they sanitised and wore their masks when entering the salon. We practised social distancing and our staff religiously adhered to precautionary measures,” said Manyokole.



The closure of salons, she said, has created “a conducive environment” for the spread of the virus.

“People still get their hair done in their homes where precautionary measures are not observed, thus putting people at greater risk of getting infected,” she said.



Efforts to engage relevant authorities to plead against the closure of hair salons have been in vain.

“I met the Minister of Trade who connected me with the Principal Secretary, who then referred me to the Nacosec (the National Covid-19 Secretariat). At Nacosec they were only explaining why they have to close us,” said Manyokole.



She said industry players even wrote a letter to Nacosec two weeks ago raising their concerns as the industry but there has been no response.

“We have really tried to knock on several doors to try and get assistance but no one is hearing our cry,” she said.



The confusion about opening or closing stemmed from the Covid-19 gazette which said nothing about the closure of salons only for Nacosec saying salons must be closed,” said Manyokole.

On Thursday, police raided salons citywide, forcing them to close.

Industry players on Monday told reporters that Nacosec was wrong in categorising them as potential virus epicentres, adding that they were not consulted on the decision to close them down.



Speaking at the press conference, George Mando, owner of several salons and a supplier of beauty products, said if consulted, industry players would have proven to Nacosec how the industry has long been practising precautionary measures.



“Warm running water is a requirement when seeking a licence for a salon. We have always used water and soap to wash hands and clean our equipment because of the chemicals we use,” Mando said.

Mando said they used masks to cover their noses and mouths even before the outbreak of Covid-19 because of the strong chemicals used in salons.

“I myself have been a victim of these chemicals as I ended up with cancer. It is then that I started preaching the importance of wearing masks in our line of work and we have been doing that for a long time now,” he said.



In salons, he said, they are already using aprons to cover themselves and towels to cover clients limiting chances of chemical spillage on both parties.

“The nature of our work requires social distancing as one needs ability to move around freely while tending to the customer’s needs. One cannot get their nails done before getting their hands disinfected,” he said.



“There really is nothing new in the precautionary measures, there is nothing that we haven’t been doing hence we are asking Nacosec to reconsider their decision and let us work freely,” Mando said.

Mosiuoa Tšiu, an employee of a salon in Maseru, said thousands of workers have been affected by the closure.



“We have been told several times that coronavirus will be with us for a long time so what needs to happen is to come up with a holistic solution that will keep people safe and their livelihoods safe,” Tšiu said.

“Salons are not even as dangerous as institutions offering essential services where hundreds of people queue without even observing social distancing,” he said.



Rose Moremoholo, the Nacosec’s communication specialist said the Nacosec held a meeting with saloon owners on Tuesday where they were promised to be engaged in discussions in the future. The Nacosec CEO Thabo Khasipe regretted that they were raising their concerns for the first time.

‘‘In the meantime, they should remain closed until further notice’’ she said.

Lemohang Rakotsoane