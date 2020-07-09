‘Damaged’ RCL to rebrand

MASERU-DAMAGED by months of bitter power struggles, the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) party now says it wants to embark on a massive rebranding exercise.



The trouble however is that the message appears to be the same factional narrative that Basotho have come to associate with the party.

A faction bitterly opposed to RCL leader, Keketso Rantšo, says it will hold a special conference in October where they will invite their rivals to rebrand the party.



Retšelisitsoe Lesane, secretary general of the faction opposed to the party’s only MP and leader Rantšo, told thepost this week that the current brand is no longer sellable because of the infighting.



He said they were tired of the infighting and as a result they had invited their rivals to be part of the new attempt to revamp the party.

“The rebranding of the party will involve changing its colours, name and the constitution or drafting a new constitution altogether,” Lesane said.

“The RCL brand is no more sellable so the committee decided to call all sides to the conference.”



Lesane said the party’s national executive committee is not happy with the current confusion and infighting within the party which could push it towards the cliff.



The RCL has battled intense infighting since 2017.

“This has frustrated people who were willing to join our party,” he said.

“Our party’s name has been dragged in the mud.”



With the current party’s status, Lesane argued that it would not be easy to attract more membership to the party.

He said Rantšo, who they claim to have removed from the helm of the party, had also contributed to the negativity surrounding the party.

Lesane said Rantšo’s performance in government as a minister had left a lot to be desired.



“The nation will end up punishing the RCL because of mistakes committed by Rantšo during her days as the leader,” he said.

Lesane said for the sake of their party not to go down the drain just because of one person, it should be rebranded and appear with a different face.



He said the Independent electoral law is clear on what has to be done when there are changes in a political party.

Lesane said some of their members had even tried to approach the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and Law Office claiming that Rantšo was still the leader but were turned back as they were not members of the executive committee now led by Rantšo’s nemesis, ’Machabana Lempane-Letsie.



He said the law allows them to make changes as the party’s national executive committee but they decided to engage party members in the decision-making process.



Lesane said the executive committee will visit constituencies to build their party and mobilise support.

He said their new leader, Lempane-Letsie, had told them that she is tired of fighting and now wants to build the party.



He said rebranding of their party will increase the party’s prospects at the next polls. Each constituency will be expected to send 10 delegates to the special conference.

Nkheli Liphoto