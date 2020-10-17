Daring armed robbery at Maseru Mall

MASERU-GUNMEN exchanged fire with G4S security guards yesterday morning during a daring armed robbery at Maseru Mall that left one robber dead.



Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the armed gunmen attacked G4S guards who had just left the Nedbank ATM next to the mall’s main entrance.

“The robbers snatched the money and tried to flee the scene but the G4S guards’ D4D Toyota model rammed into their way leaving them with no option but to clear their way through firing of shots,” Superintendent Mopeli said.



He said the police were investigating the incident.

Superintendent Mopeli said the robbers then hijacked a 4+1 taxi as they tried to flee but before they could get out of the mall’s premises, the guards’ car rammed into the taxi while guns were blazing.



The robbers then abandoned the taxi and seized another vehicle and drove off towards Thetsane. They later dumped the stolen vehicle in Thetsane and took another vehicle back into town, he said.

Superintendent Mopeli said when they arrived at the scene, they found a face mask and a 9mm pistol inside the abandoned car.



He said the car was found with blood stains showing that one of the robbers had sustained some gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire.

Superintendent Mopeli said they found a man’s dead body at Thetsane Mountain not far from the abandoned car.



He said they are trying to find out if the deceased was one of the suspects.

He said they believe that this was an inside job.

“The robbers might have been tipped off on when the money would be transferred,” Superintendent Mopeli said.

Nkheli Liphoto