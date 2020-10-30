Daring guard takes vehicle for the weekend

MASERU-A daring security guard was this week convicted in the Maseru Magistrate’s Court after he took a Ministry of Education vehicle for the “weekend” without first seeking permission.



The court heard that Hlajoane Lephoto, 27, of Matsieng Kholokoe took the car home without consulting his employers at work.

Lephoto was convicted but escaped jail after the court issued him with a stern warning.

Police spokesman Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the car was found in Mahloenyeng in the Matsieng area.



The court heard that Lephoto refused to be relieved from duty when it was time for him to knock off on Saturday.

Instead, he asked for the keys to the Toyota Avanza that was parked in the premises.

He claimed to his colleagues that he had already briefed the head of security and had been granted permission to take the car home.

Two of his colleagues testified against him when he appeared in court on Monday.



They told the court that Lephoto was to be relieved from duty at 5pm but he remained with the other guards until 7.30pm.

Later, he took the keys from the security reception and drove off with the vehicle.



The missing car was reported stolen to the police on Sunday morning and a case was opened with the Maseru Central Police under case number RCI 63/10/20.

Since the car had a tracker, it was traced and located in Matsieng, at the home of the security guard.

The police rushed to Matsieng, impounded the vehicle and arrested the security guard.

Majara Molupe