DCEO probes Covid tenders

MASERU-THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating a staggering M100 million worth of Covid-19 tenders awarded illegally.



This comes as some of the suppliers are piling pressure on the government to pay them. Some of the suppliers appear to be briefcase companies.

Others seem to have won contracts to supply products and services that are not their specialty. Among them are catering, cleaning and lodge companies.



This week Kabelo Lehora, the Cabinet’s principal secretary, said one of the owed suppliers recently threatened him with death after he refused to pay.

The DCEO investigation started four weeks ago after invoices began streaming in.



Sources at the anti-corruption unit told thepost that they will soon demand all documents relating to the contracts. They want to see the paper trail from the request for quotations to the invoicing.

Lehora has already said his office, which is also responsible for the Disaster Management Authority (DMA), is reluctant to pay companies hired by the Ministry of Health.



His gripe is that he, as the chief accounting officer of the PM’s office and the DMA, was not involved in the Ministry of Health’s procurement processes.

He said the health ministry officials refused to be part of the Covid-19 procurement unit in the prime minister’s office.



Lehora says so far every office he has consulted has told him that it will be illegal for him to approve the invoices from the Ministry of Health.

He said he sought the opinion of the Accountant General, the Auditor General, the DCEO as well the parliament’s budget committee and Public Accounts Committee.



“The message is the same. They say it would not be advisable to pay,” Lehora said.

“They are all referring me to the Public Procurement Act and the Treasury Regulations and Financial Management Act.”



“They say the laws are clear that the chief accounting officer should be involved in every step of the procurement process. As the principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s office I was not involved in those contracts, it would be illegal to pay those invoices.”

He said it appears that some of the contracts were illegally awarded.

Lehora told thepost that his ministry is now waiting for the Attorney General’s legal opinion which is expected today or tomorrow.

“Only then can we know what’s happening.”



But in the meantime, Lehora is not taking the threat lightly and says he has beefed up his security.

“Honestly, I don’t feel safe because you never know what can happen. I know what happened in this country and other African countries so I am not moving alone,” he said.



Lehora said there are invoices worth about M50 million that have been affected by the impasse between his office and the health ministry.

He however accepts there could be more that are still on their way. The DCEO believes contracts worth M100 million were illegally awarded.

“We want to know how the requests were made, who submitted the quotations, who signed the purchase orders and endorsed the contracts,” said a DCEO source involved in the investigation.



The source said some of the contracts were awarded a few days after the government declared the State of Emergency.

“Indications so far are that it was a free for all. Some of the contracts were so open-ended that they amounted to a blank cheque on which a supplier can simply fill his figures and get paid.”

Interviews will be starting soon, he said.



Documents leaked to the media revealed the overwhelming rot in the procurement of products and services in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A company owned by John Xie, a Chinese-Mosotho businessman with deep and wide political links, was charging the government a whopping M53 000 a day to use the Manthabiseng Convention Centre as the Command Centre.



Prices for food, gas cylinders, Wifi connection and other equipment appear to have been outrageously inflated. A whopping M10 million was paid to caterers in just three months.

Meanwhile, the National Covid-19 Secretariat, which replaced the controversial command centre, is so broke that it cannot pay salaries and utilities.



Most importantly, it cannot buy the personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers urgently needed in the fight against Covid-19. The reason is that there is no law that empowers it to use government money.

This is despite the fact that the DMA Act says the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office can bypass any regulation or law if it impedes a response to a national disaster.



Three weeks ago, Thabo Khasipe, the Nacosec chief executive, said operations have stopped as government officials squabbled over the secretariat’s legal standing.



He warned that hospitals were fast running out of PPEs and people were dying while bureaucrats argued.

Those pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears because the Nacosec says it now has to wait for the parliament to pass a law that regularises its operations.

Staff Reporter