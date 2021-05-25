DCEO probes police boss

MASERU – EMBATTLED police boss Commissioner Holomo Molibeli is under investigation for alleged money laundering, thepost can reveal.

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) confirmed the investigation to this newspaper last night.



The investigation follows a letter written by the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) to the DCEO asking it to investigate Commissioner Molibeli for money laundering involving about M323 499.

The DCEO chief prosecutor, Advocate Sefako Seema, said they are “dealing with the allegations in the letter and the letter itself”.

“This is all I can say,” he said.



Commissioner Molibeli told thepost last night that he is aware of the accusations levelled against him.

He said he saw the accusations on social media platforms.

“The allegations are false on all fronts. I know about the money in my capacity as an office bearer not as a person,” Commissioner Molibeli said.

“There is no unlawful act l did with the money,” he said.



He said the money was from subscription fees that are deducted from salaries of members of Leposa to their association’s purse.

“The subscription fee has not been deducted since March 2018,” he said, adding that the problem was caused by the introduction of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) in the payment system.

He said the system has thus far failed to process the subscription fees.

He said the Accountant General is still working on the IFMIS issue.

Commissioner Molibeli said the system failed to capture the subscription fees.



He said he has been slapped with an array of accusations such as perjury but this one has not been brought to the fore.

“This has been happening for a very long time.”

“I can show you my correspondence with the Accountant General so that you can see we are working on this,” he said.

“What is being said about me is just a smear campaign meant to drag my name in the mud.”



“Those behind this think I would be released from my duties to allow investigations to take place against me,” the commissioner said.

“This is false”.

Commissioner Molibeli has been at loggerheads with Leposa for the past year. Leposa accuses the police boss of heavy-handedness.

He said the allegations levelled against him were not true and were meant to smear his name.

Majara Molupe