Defections rock ABC

MASERU-Ten members of two popular musical bands which were closely connected with the All Basotho Convention (ABC) have defected to the Democratic Congress (DC) party.

The two parties are partners in a coalition government led by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.



The bands were crowd pullers at the party’s rallies.

They crossed to the DC last Friday.

The bands are led by Sello Kuoe, widely known as Chaile, and Molapo Molapo.

The ABC national executive committee members declined to comment saying it is the spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, who has the mandate to speak.



Efforts to contact Masoetsa failed this week.

The groups said they were not happy with the constant infighting within their faction led by deputy leader Professor Nqosa Mahao.

“They (party members) no longer see eye-to-eye,” Kuoe said.

Kuoe used to be the main entertainer at the party’s rallies.



“Our faction leaders are now fighting and the party seems to be losing control again, we will never achieve our goals there,” Kuoe said.

During the factional fights within the ABC, Kuoe threw his weight behind the Mahao group.



Kuoe was a member of the Reformed Congress of Lesotho before he joined the ABC.

He said the ABC had tricked him to join the party but later neglected him when he needed them most.

“They promised me a lot of things and I fell for it,” he said.

He said before agreeing to join the party he told them that he needed a “4 plus 1” car so that he could start his own business in the public transport sector but that promise was never fulfilled.



Kuoe said their entire music group members were promised jobs but that too never materialised.

“But unlike before, our leaders are now in government,” he said, adding that they should have ensured that they created posts for them in the government.

He said their leaders are only focused on enriching themselves together with their immediate families.



“Ten of us left and I can assure you that two more groups will follow suit.”

He also said the DC is doing things differently as they care for their members and supporters by ensuring that their welfare is catered for.

He said the DC is always on the side of its people and it is stable party unlike the ABC that has fight after fight between its leaders, making it hard for artists to create innovative positive songs about the party.



The DC youth league leader, Moeketsi Shale, said they warmly welcomed the defectors because their goal is to recruit as many followers as possible.

“More are yet to come to our party,” Shale said.

Shale said the DC does not promise people jobs when they agree to sign their membership forms.

“We do not sell jobs here, we are a political party,” he said.



“We have to work hard for the party and the nation for the leader’s recognition and eventually he might hire us,” he said.

He stated that there are a few ABC members who approached him asking for jobs in exchange for defecting to the DC but he refused saying they should just join and become ordinary party members.

Nkheli Liphoto