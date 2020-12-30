Defiant LEPOSA spokesman suspended

MASERU-Constable Motlatsi Mofokeng, the spokesman for the Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA), was this week suspended from work after he allegedly defied Commissioner Holomo Molibeli’s orders.



Constable Mofokeng went to work at the Mabote Police Station where he is a member of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) wearing the LEPOSA regalia.

He was also driving the association’s Toyota Avanza, which is engraved LEPOSA in big bold letters on the sides.



Both acts were seen as a direct challenge to Commissioner Molibeli’s authority after he banned the wearing of LEPOSA regalia last week.

The police boss recently issued a directive ordering that no officer should be seen wearing the association’s symbols of office or using them in public.

He also ordered that the LEPOSA office should be closed and that the union halts all its activities.



But in a defiant message to Commissioner Molibeli, LEPOSA said the order was null and void.

Constable Mofokeng has since lodged a complaint with the Complaints and Discipline office over his suspension.

“This association was formed by law and is run only by its NEC (National Executive Committee) not the police management,” Constable Mofokeng said.



He said their office is currently closed due to the Christmas holidays but vowed to continue business as usual when business resumes in January.

Constable Mofokeng said when he went to work wearing the LEPOSA regalia he was told by his “seniors to go back home and change the clothes and leave the LEPOSA vehicle behind”.

“I refused to leave the premises and asked for a document that suspended the association but no one gave it to me,” Constable Mofokeng said.



“After failing to show me the letter I asked my superiors to sign everything that was happening on the occurrence book for record keeping because I considered the orders not lawful,” he said.

“That whole day I was taken to several meetings and was also told to leave but I told them to throw out the LEPOSA vehicle towing it with a breakdown vehicle if they felt like it.”



He said the incident took place in the morning but his seniors only wrote an order that he should leave the premises at 12 noon.

He said he told them that they would take the matter to the courts.

He said the complaints office is now trying to work out the issues with the management.



Constable Mofokeng said his seniors also told him that the order to suspend him had come from the Commissioners.

He said similar incidents had taken place at Quthing police station and Thaba-Tseka police station.

He said they will resume operations as LEPOSA on January 4.

Nkheli Liphoto