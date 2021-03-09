Diving squad recovers 50 bodies

MASERU-THE police diving squad has recovered 50 bodies from rivers in the past three months, and described the figures as record breaking even though there are no statistics for the past three years.



Most of the bodies were recovered from Mohokare River, which is used by many locals to illegally cross into neighbouring South Africa.

According to statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO), drowning accounted for 0.38 percent of total deaths recorded in the country in 2017.



Lesotho at the time ranked number 81 in the world in drowning deaths.

A month ago, police from Lesotho and South Africa conducted a joint operation to rescue the bodies from the Mohokare River and the mission was hailed as a “success” by both countries.

In early January of this year alone, police recovered bodies of seven people believed to have been trying to cross into South Africa through the Mohokare River.



It is believed the deceased were trying to cross into South Africa using what seemed like bed mattresses.

Other bodies have been retrieved from abandoned quarry mines, according to the police.

Senior Inspector Letsielo Mabitle of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service Search and Rescue, more widely known as Divers Unit, said most of the bodies that were retrieved from the Mohokare River were of Basotho who were illegally crossing to South Africa.



“Other bodies are of Basotho who were returning from South Africa to Lesotho,” S/Insp Mabitle said.

Many people returning home for the holidays in December avoided the legal crossing points, often resorting to risky measures in desperation to be with their loved ones during the Christmas season, he said.

“They did not want to be screened for Covid-19 while others did not have passports. Unfortunately, some of them drowned in the river as they tried to cross into Lesotho,” he said.



“We have broken the record (of bodies retrieved from rivers),” he said.

S/Insp Mabitle said the most affected places are those along Mohokare River, and include Mafeteng, Maseru, Teya-Teyaneng, Maputsoe and Butha-Buthe.

In Maputsoe, the police said, a group of young men calling themselves Lirurubele (butterflies) helped people cross the border illegally using dangerous means like floating mattresses and car tyre tubes.



“This group has contributed significantly to the death of people in Maputsoe. People were washed away with their baggage,” S/Insp Mabitle said.

No lirurubele have been arrested and charged with either murder or culpable murder in all these instances.

Police reports showed that there were swathes of people who were washed away by the Mohokare River in these three months alone.



S/Insp Mabitle said they also have cases of herd boys who look after Basotho’s livestock at South African farms being washed away by the raging waters when they came into Lesotho to fetch food.

“Some were swept away by the river because they came with the mentality that they knew how to swim and brushed away the fact that Mohokare was unusually overflowing this year,” said S/Insp Mabitle.



Some were victims of crimes, said S/Insp Mabitle, pointing to the fact that some corpses had stab wounds or signs that they were strangled before being thrown into the river.

“So the investigations would uncover that the people were killed and deprived of their belongings. We have such harrowing cases,” he said.

Others met their fate while trying to have some fun such as taking photos of the Mejametalana Dam banks, while others were fishing when they drowned, said S/Insp Mabitle.



There are fears that there were more bodies in the water after heavy rains pounded the country during the past two months

Two students from Lerotholi Polytechnic were swept away by the Mohokare River after allegedly trying to cross the river at night during an annual ritual conducted at the school. Their bodies are yet to be found.

“Their parents are in agony and mourning. Their bodies should be found so that they could give them a decent funeral.”



S/Insp Mabitle said police frequently hold campaigns for people who live close to rivers to raise awareness about the dangers posed by rivers, especially during the rainy season.

He said they have appealed to people to approach the police for swimming lessons.



S/Insp Mabitle said operations to recover more bodies are still underway, although they are hamstrung by lack of adequate equipment.

He appealed to people or organisations to assist the police with money to buy more suitable equipment.



A United Nations’ recent report shows that almost 360 000 people die from drowning worldwide each year – over 90 percent of them in low- and middle-income countries.

“Despite these tragic facts, drowning prevention gets relatively little attention and few resources,” the UN says.

Majara Molupe