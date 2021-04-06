Don’t visit for Easter, says minister

MASERU-STAY wherever you are.

That is the desperate plea by Home Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa to Basotho in the diaspora who might be intending to travel home for the Easter holidays.



Letsosa said Basotho should only travel home if they have valid reasons to do so.

The move to restrict visitors comes four months after Lesotho saw a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths following the December holidays.

This time, the government appears determined not to repeat its past mistakes where they opened borders with devastating consequences.



Speaking at a press conference in Maseru last night, Letsosa said it would be a mistake to think that Covid-19 is over.

“In December a lot of people came home as they had been locked down in South Africa since the beginning of Covid-19,” Letsosa said.

He blamed the December congestion at the border gates on “the expired passports and other serious reasons”.

He said people who were coming for funerals were allowed to cross into Lesotho from South Africa.



The numbers of Basotho who were coming into Lesotho quickly overwhelmed border authorities. Many walked through without being subjected to any Covid-19 protocols.

“This time around the numbers will be less as the people who will cross will be expected to have valid reasons, unlike before when everyone came home,” Letsosa said.



He also said the other thing that will help reduce the congestion is the Prime Minister’s plea that all people without valid reasons should not come home.

“We are expecting fewer numbers than usual, we are ready to welcome them with safety there,” he said.



Letsosa also stated that the opened orders are still only six, which are Mokhotlong, Qacha’s Nek, Van Rooyen’s, Maseru, Maputsoe, and Caledon.

He said there will be slight adjustments on times of operation saying Sani Pass and Mokhotlong will operate from 6am to 6pm, while the Van Rooyen’s and Caledon will open from 6am to 10pm, Maputsoe and Maseru will open for longer hours.

“We have a curfew and it should be respected,” he said.

He said they will wait for all the people to cross day and night adding that the changes start tonight until April 7.



He also said people must start coming home to reduce the congestion that was seen in December.

He also stressed that public servants will be on standby to assist in the event the numbers of visitors overwhelm immigration authorities, adding that Lesotho’s curfew starts at 10pm.

“We made preparations that the passports should be scanned until 10pm curfew time.”



He also said the passports will be stamped for police not to arrest visitors when entering the country after 10 pm, saying that people should stick to their roads so that the police should not arrest them for not observing the curfew.

Most of the visitors to Lesotho are likely to come from South Africa, a hotspot for a new Covid-19 variant that is said to be more deadly.

Nkheli Liphoto