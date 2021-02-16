Dream turns into nightmare

MASERU-WHEN Lesotho won the right to host the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 games that were scheduled for December last year, many locals celebrated the prospect of seeing some of the continent’s finest sporting talent on home soil.



But it has turned into grief for some residents after the games were indefinitely cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Construction work at some of the facilities was quickly brought to a halt. The project had been marked by lethargy, political infighting and bitter rows over multi-million construction tenders.



One such incomplete facility that has turned the lives of people living close to it into living hell is the sports complex planned for Botšabelo in Maseru.

Houses are cracking, roads and pathways are always flooded when it rains and many residents now dread any forecast of rains.

’Mamosa Makhapha had lived in the area since 1991 without facing any problems – until authorities started building and then abandoned the sports facility.



“I hardly sleep when it rains… my house had developed some cracks and the water enters my house,” she said.

The unfinished facility now resembles a large dam spilling into the neighbouring properties and putting at risk the lives and livelihoods of residents.

Makhapha has been forced to abandon her chicken business after water flooded her fowl run.



“I had to close down my business. The water entered my chicken shed and killed many of the birds. Our chickens and piglets drowned,” Makhapha said.

She also refered to a neighbour who was forced to abandon her piggery project. Her tenants, whose rent money she relied on for survival, have left to look for more habitable accommodation.



“They had no option but to go where their property would be safe,” she said, adding that the water has flooded her pit latrine, rendering it unusable.

Local businesses are struggling to remain afloat because customers cannot withstand the state of muddy roads in the area.

“I used to grow vegetables in my garden but now nothing is growing there because of the silt. We wish they had just finished the project but we are convinced that the (sports) project has failed so authorities should take steps to ensure we live our normal lives again,” she said.



’Mapoloko Chatsane, another resident, said she feared for her children’s safety.

“The water has damaged my furniture but my major concern now is the safety of our children, they might even drown. Even adults are not safe since the construction of the project has made it is easy for thieves to hide there and ambush people,” said Chatsane, who, like other residents, has tried digging trenches outside her house to divert the water without much success.



“I have been suffering with my children ever since this project was initiated. The project is now a problem for our community,” she said.

The project belongs to the Ministry of Sports.

Sports Minister Likeleli Tampane, whose ministry is in charge of the project, told thepost that she was preparing a report for Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro after he heard about the plight of the residents.



“The Prime Minister demanded to know what is happening. He tasked us with finding an urgent solution to the problem,” said Tampane.

At Majoro’s request, Tampane, Public Works Minister… and Social Development Minister ’Matebatso Doti, who is also the local MP, rushed to the construction site to talk to the affected residents last week.



She said their report will include both long-term and short-term recommendations, adding that the top officials are working together with the village chief and the councillor.

The local councillor, Vuyani Machaba, said the project “really brought nothing but trouble”.



“The project is now hazardous to the community as their children’s lives are at stake due to the unprotected big dam near them,” Machaba said.

He added that people’s livestock such as chickens and pigs as well as vegetable gardens have been washed away by the spillage from the unfinished sports facility-turned-dam.

“The people’s lives have been shattered because of this dam,” he said.

He urged the government to finish the construction of the sports grounds or fill up the “dam” so that locals can get on with their lives without the current inconveniences.



The government spent the better part of last year locked in infighting over tenders to construct the sports arena in preparation for the games.

Former Sports Minister Dr Mahali Phamotse once invited some South African companies to use their own money to complete the abandoned infrastructure and recoup their expenses from the government later but the plan was met with fierce opposition from a faction of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.



For locals such as councillor Machaba, the dream of hosting one of the continent’s most prestigious tournaments has turned into a nightmare.

“We had high hopes when the project started… but now we are all fed up,” said Machaba.

Nkheli Liphoto