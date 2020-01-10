EFF spreads wings to Lesotho

MASERU – SOUTH Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party is spreading its wings to Lesotho as part of its broader programme to push a pan-Africanist agenda.

The ‘Red berets’ are now a common sight in the streets of Maseru, in queues at taxi ranks, liquor bars and at social gatherings.

The Lesotho EFF (LEFF) has been emboldened by the achievements of its sister, the Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), which barely a month ago won two parliamentary seats.

The LEFF leadership told thepost last night that it is gratifying to see many African youths lining behind the Pan-Africanism ideology of Africa as one sovereign state.

“Lesotho is the 12th African country in which the EFF is represented,” the LEFF leader Tefo Makhakhe said.

“We follow the Pan Africanism ideology that is much resented by the white capitalists. We are uniting to fight against neo-colonialism,” he said.

Makhakhe said they are still to register the party with the Law Society because the officials at the office required them to produce documents showing they are recognised by the EFF across the continent.

“We now have all the required papers and we will register soon,” he said, adding that their next step is to register with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) so that they can contest elections.

“People are eager to see us firmly established in the country,” the youthful Makhakhe said, adding: “We receive many calls of people seeking to sign membership forms.”

He said it is not only the youths who want to join but many other elderly people have also called, although no politically prominent people have shown any interest.

Makhakhe said many parties across the continent that touted membership on Pan Africanism ideology have failed dismally to live up to the philosophy.

In the preamble of its constitution, the EFF says it “draws inspiration from the broad Marxist–Leninist tradition and Fanonian schools of thought in their analyses of the state, imperialism, culture and class contradictions in every society.”

It describes itself as “a radical and militant Economic Emancipation Movement which brings together revolutionary, fearless, radical, and militant activists, workers’ movements, non-governmental organisations, community based organisations, lobby-groups under the need to pursue the struggle for economic emancipation”.

It says it is a “radical, Left, anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist movement with an internationalist outlook anchored by popular grassroots formations and struggles”.

The party’s number one objective, inherent in its constitution, is “to capture political and state power through whatever revolutionary means possible to transform the economy for the benefit of all, in particular Africans”.

Makhakhe said in harmony with the objective of transforming the economy for the betterment of the standard of living of Africans “it is imperative to ensure that Africa becomes one self-regulating country that is not dependent on its former colonial masters”.

He said they as the LEFF fully support the EFF leadership in South Africa and “we will take sides with them and be ridiculed together with them in the media because we understand and believe in what they stand for”.

The EFF leadership in South Africa has been lately making headlines for wrong reasons, including being violent and anti-media.

Makhakhe said it is up to the youth across the country to collectively work towards the unification of Africa “and do away with borders drawn by the colonialists”.

He said the EFF will not join other Basotho who call for the return of Lesotho’s conquered territories but “our priority is that there should be no border within the continent”.

“We and South Africans are one. There should not be any border between us because they are our sisters and brothers,” he said.

“There should not be a sovereign state called South Africa but one country called Africa.”

African countries in which the EFF is present include Botswana, Lesotho, Liberia, Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, Niger, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Staff Reporter