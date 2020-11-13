Fatal attraction

MASERU-A 78-year-old granny gunned down her drug-addict grandson on Friday in Moshoeshoe II last week.

Elsewhere, about 60 kilometres north in Peka, Leribe, a 61-year-old man pumped 11 bullets into his wife, as gun crimes continue to dog Lesotho and worry the police.



In the Moshoeshoe II case, the granny claimed she shot her 28-year-old grandson in self-defence, police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said.

He said the grandson was a hooligan who allegedly abused his grandmother and frequently hurled insults at her.

The grandson is said to have created drama and neighbours tried to intervene but failed to calm the situation.



Supt Mopeli said the grandson went to a neighbour’s home where he attempted to rape a 20-year-old woman who escaped.

He returned home armed with a stick, plank and an iron rod which he wanted to use to attack his grandmother.

“Acting in self-defence, the grandmother pulled her 7.65mm pistol and shot the deceased two times,” Supt Mopeli said. “He died right on the spot,” he said.



His body was taken to a mortuary.

Supt Mopeli said the grandmother was picked up by the police following the incident. He said the granny was released pending further investigations.

Supt Mopeli said they have approached the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for directives because the suspect is an older person.

In Peka, 61-year-old Makhokolo Monate shot his 38-year-old wife in a suspected case of a love triangle.



According to family members, Monate did not give them reasons for his actions as he was still in police custody.

According to his younger brother, Thabo Monate, the man went to his home and shot his wife.

He explained that his brother stayed in Marquard in South Africa where he was employed.



“The day he shot his wife he had arrived from Marquard,” Thabo said.

“He arrived at his home in the company of one of our brothers, Patman Monate, and he shot his wife in full view of the brother,” he said.

Thabo said the wife was involved in a love affair with another man and her son reported her to his father.



He said the son wanted some money from the mother and when she refused, he called his father telling him about the affair.

Thabo said before the killing, his brother came home on some day and assaulted the wife so badly that she got him arrested.

The man returned to South Africa after being released on bail. The woman will be buried on Saturday.



The two cases highlight how domestic disputes are turning fatal in Lesotho, where ownership of guns is as common as “owning a blanket”, according to former army commander Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli.

The latest statistics on ownership of guns in Lesotho as of 2017, shows that about 105 000 guns are legally and illegally in hands of civilians.



This is a spike from the 47 000 firearms in the hands of civilians in 2007.

Lesotho is ranked 157 out of 178 countries in terms of private gun ownership.

In a study published by the International Security Studies (ISS) titled “Hide and Seek: Taking Account of Small Arms in Southern Africa”, a local researcher Katleho Pefole wrote that the right to private gun ownership in Lesotho is not guaranteed by law.



Applicants for a gun owner’s licence in Lesotho are required to establish a genuine reason to possess a gun.

The minimum age for owning a gun is 18.

An applicant for a firearm licence must pass a background check first before he is allowed to own a gun. The authorities will look at the applicant’s criminal, mental health and addiction records first before they allow an individual to own a gun.



However, there are thousands of illegal guns that are in operation in Lesotho, leading to killings in the districts.

Majara Molupe & Itumeleng Khoete