Fighting disease one pill at a time

MASERU-WITH the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the country, Dr ’Maseabata Ramathebane wants the government to consider utilising pharmacies registered with the Lesotho Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Council (LMDPC) to ease pressure.



“More people would have been tested if we were to get Covid-19 rapid tests done in retail pharmacies, and we would have accurate statistics as a country,” Dr Ramathebane says.

“At the moment, people die before they receive their PCR Covid-19 results, and this does not help the situation, as funerals have become super-spreaders of Covid-19,” she says.

“It will really help to know how many people are infected with the disease, and also at a personal level so that one can take responsibility of self-isolation and also receive help on time.”



Dr Ramathebane says retail pharmacies can be used as pick-up points for chronic medicines to relieve congestion at health facilities such as clinics, adding that pharmacies can later send the bill to the government for payment.

“This will make work easier for clinics in towns. This is already happening here with medical practitioners. (The Ministry of Health) is allowing private surgeries to have ARVs for free, we could either get chronic medication for free to distribute, or we dispense and (the ministry) reimburses,” she says.



To beat Covid-19, she says, Basotho should follow World Health Organisation guidelines: stay at home, regularly wash hands and /or sanitise them, wear a mask, avoid funerals, and all other activities that expose them to many people so as to stay safe.

“Leadership at the household or village level must make sure that people comply with Covid-19 guidelines. If one person has Covid-19, the village must show support to the household by not visiting them. They should use the phone and social media to provide support.”



“If we want Covid-19 to be controlled it has to be controlled at the village level, with clear messages targeting men, who are difficult to convince that the disease is there and it kills. If Nacosec is going to be scientific and sophisticated this will not serve the purpose for which it was established.”

She wants the Ministry of Health to ramp up testing.

“I was expecting more tests to be done during the lockdown so that we can know the true statistics,” she says.



The ministry, she says, should ensure adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and other professionals and to avail oxygen to all patients in need.

“I expect the police and the military to be given PPE and be treated as frontliners,” says Dr Ramathebane, who says she personally contributed in the fight against Covid-19 by sourcing funding to provide PPE to 800 village health workers in the Maseru district.



She says she also wrote two research proposals related to Covid-19, explaining the importance of vaccines on radio and advising people about Covid-19 and the steps to take if they suspect they might have it.

She says there is need to fund more research to strengthen the fight against the virus.



“There are many issues that put Basotho at risk of contracting coronavirus, and Basotho are being infected daily and we don’t know how many people have died of Covid-19, we don’t know how many people survived the infection. We need a well-researched Covid-19 country profile.”

She says the research that NUL has undertaken on potential Covid-19 medicines needs to be buttressed by legislation and clinical trials.



“The pharmacy profession will grow and we will see more research on indigenous medicinal plants, new formulations, and improved pharmacy practices, and consequently an improved healthcare system.

“We have medicines and we also have alternative medicines and they will have two separate registers in the coming law and both have to be tested. Their safety has to be ascertained before the medicine or alternative medicine can be given to members of the public.



“We must have the correct dose of the medicine and we get this during clinical trials,” says Dr Ramathebane, who counts being a founding member of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the NUL, and also a pioneer for the establishment of the Pharmacy Honours Degree programme at the National University of Lesotho as part of her achievements.

“We have health centres around the country. I want to see pharmacists manning pharmacies in those clinics in rural places because Basotho all over the country deserve good pharmaceutical care.”



She says even though there are few doctors in the country, “I believe nurses and pharmacists can combine their diverse and complementary skills to provide better patient care than what is happening now where a nurse is doing everything at the health centre with large patient populations.”

“This means that some errors go unnoticed,” says Dr Ramathebane, adding that “if Lesotho can get it right at the primary health care, we will have fewer hospitalisations of patients with chronic diseases”.



“This results in savings on the part of government. My plea is for the Lesotho government to use resources they have to improve lives and wellbeing of Basotho,” she says.

She also wants to see the finalisation of the Medicines and Medical Devises Bill.

This law already exists in many countries worldwide, she says.



“This will establish a Medicines Control Authority, which is the authority that will register all the medicines used in the country, vaccines, alternative medicines and cosmetics. This will ensure safe access to medicines.”

Growing up, Dr Ramathebane would see women in her village of Khoaba-Lea-Bua bathe and feed their children and then spend the day drinking alcohol.



She vowed that she wanted to take a different route, dreaming about becoming a successful woman.

“That’s what made me look to education as a solution… I didn’t want to end up like them. I wanted to have a purpose in my life,” says the 55-year-old.

The journey started at Tumo and then Sekoati primary schools before she moved to St Stephens High School.



Dr Ramathebane completed her diploma in Pharmacy Technology at National Health Training College (NHTC) in 1988.

She then proceeded to Robert Gordon University in Scotland for her Bachelor of Pharmacy degree.

She also studied for a Master of Pharmacy in Pharmacy Practice and a PhD in Pharmacy Practice at the North West University Potchefstroom in South Africa.



With her father having left the country following the 1970 state of emergency and her mother unemployed, it fell on Dr Ramathebane’s brothers to help raise her.

“My brothers who are much older than me were working since I was in primary school and they helped my mother to raise me and fulfilled all my educational needs,” she says.



She recalls life in the village back then when cars were such a novelty that it was rare to see one.

“We were taught to hide behind the bush, a rock or in the donga when we saw a car coming. There was a myth that a car had a lot of wind and it would drag you (ho thoe koloi e tla u nka ka moea).”

Life was good though, even in the midst of what seemed to be a backward community.



“My childhood was good, growing up in Sunday school I had many friends and they are still my friends today.”

She knew she wanted to work in a field that would allow her to help people, but it was not going to be as a doctor or nurse.

I just don’t like seeing a lot of blood, says Dr Ramathebane.

“I had a helping heart, a concerned heart, if there was a problem, I wanted to look for a solution. Pharmacy is an honourable profession. I am very content with my choice.”



“The best part is when you work at a hospital and you don’t have the correct dose for a child who needs medicine, then you do your calculations, take mortar and pestle and make the correct dose for the child. That is very gratifying,” says Dr Ramathebane, who wishes the government could improve the country’s primary health care system to manage chronic diseases.

’Mapule Motsopa