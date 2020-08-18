Fired LCS boss demands job back

MASERU-FIRED prison boss Thabang Mothepu is demanding to be reinstated within seven days or he will sue Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

Justice Minister Professor Nqosa Mahao confirmed Mothepu’s new demand last night.



He said Mothepu wants to fight to get his job back.

Mothepu, who was sacked three weeks ago, declined to comment when approached last night.

Prof Mahao said Mothepu’s letter of demand was delivered to the Prime Minister’s office on Tuesday.



However, the letter did not state in detail the reasons why he wants to be returned to office.

“He only said he was unlawfully dismissed,” Professor Mahao said.

Professor Mahao said he is yet to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the letter.



He was adamant however that he will not take him back as the commissioner.

“I am mentally stable and I believe the Prime Minister is also mentally stable,” he said.



“I cannot dismiss a person this week and the (following) week I bring him back into office without reason.”

Itumeleng Khoete