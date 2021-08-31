FNB Lesotho launches E-commerce platform

MASERU – THE First National Bank (FNB) Lesotho launched an E-commerce platform yesterday.

The platform is aimed at reducing costs associated with running a business especially for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) like rent while also offering clients convenience and an improved shopping experience.

Speaking at the launch, FNB Lesotho CEO, Delekazi Mokebe, said E-commerce enables customers to start and operate stores on digital platforms.



“Through E-commerce clients will be able to buy and sell goods and services on digital platforms at their own convenience,” Mokebe said.

She added that launching the E-commerce platform is vital as the platform creates convenience, security and a cost effective way of online shopping for Basotho.

Motšeare Tšosane, the FNB Head of Commercial and Corporate Affairs, said the launch of the platform will also help the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as long queues and congestion in stores, especially during month-end, will be reduced.



The Covid-19 pandemic, he said, has fast-tracked the digital transformation, requiring businesses to be more innovative on ways to continue operating while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

The E-Commerce platform will broaden distribution channels, attract more customers in the comfort of their environment, and make it easier to reconcile all transactions without any hassles.

Tšosane said they are very proud as FNB Lesotho for introducing E-commerce as it aligns with their strategic objective of being an innovative financial institution that always strives to create convenience for its customers.



“The E-commerce solution benefits both businesses and consumers and it is a great initiative for SMEs as it enables them to cut down on most of their operating costs such as rentals and minimizes the cost of starting a business,” Tšosane said.

“E-commerce enables businesses to operate online, which makes it unnecessary for SMEs to rent places for operations,” he said.

To access this platform, businesses must have a functioning website detailing the type of goods or services the business offers and have a business account with FNB Lesotho.



Keketso Nteka, the Merchant Services Help Desk Support Official, said both businesses and consumers do not have to worry about transacting on this platform as the platform is secure.

Nteka demonstrated that all one has to do while shopping online is to create an account, add desired products or services to the cart, check them out, choose a shipping method, and make a payment.



“From there, goods will be delivered to the customer’s door. Some businesses offer free shipping for purchasing goods of a certain amount or charge a shipping fee for goods purchased,” Nteka said.

Some businesses, he said, offer time frames on the site of when goods will be delivered after purchase.

Lemohang Rakotsoane