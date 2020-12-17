Former LCA board members acquitted

MASERU-MAGISTRATE Phethise Motanyane has acquitted seven former board members of the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) who were facing charges of fraud and abuse of office.



This was after the prosecution failed to produce the docket for the trial to proceed against former LCA boss Tšeliso ’Mokela and the former board members who are Lefa Mokotjo, Monare Thulo, Paseka Khetsi, Bokang Lethunya, ’Majankie Fako and ’Mamofuta Kale.

Prosecutor ’Mamorongoe Baasi told the court that the dockets were being held by a private prosecutor.



Advocate Baasi said Private Investigator Pitso has been holding on to the docket since September 28, 2020, when the last former directors were added to the list of suspects.

“The docket has not been handed to the prosecution to prepare for the trial. The matter has been escalated to my superiors for the matter to be dealt with,” she said.



She pleaded that the crown be granted its last postponement and that the accused be excused from attending remands but be summoned when the matter would be ready to proceed.

“I ask the court’s indulgence to postpone the case just once more,” Advocate Baasi said.



The case has been postponed at least more than eight times since they were charged.

The accused were charged with defrauding the LCA of about M785 279 for the years 2017 and 2018.



Advocate Baasi then tried to plead with the court to postpone the case but Magistrate Motanyane would have none of it.

Magistrate Motanyane said she had no choice but to acquit the suspects because the prosecution had failed to produce the docket.

Defence lawyer Attorney Qhalehang Letsika argued that the submission by the crown was unreasonable.



“The crown cannot blame the investigation officer as they work together to build a case,” Attorney Letsika said.

“If the investigator refuses to hand in the docket, that is obstruction of justice.”

His sentiments were echoed by Advocate Karabo Mohau who was representing some of the suspects.

“The actions of one of them cannot absolve the other,” Advocate Mohau said.



‘Mokela, the former chief executive, and the other six former directors were facing four charges.

The directors were accused of illegally approving a bonus of M785 279 to ‘Mokela in the 2017/18 financial year.

A charge sheet prepared by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) said the four made the payment without assessing ‘Mokela’s performance.



The bonus was 57 percent of ‘Mokela’s annual salary, way more than the maximum 20 percent allowed. The charge sheet says in 2016/17 the four also paid ‘Mokela M104 000 without a performance assessment.

In 2017 the board members also allegedly awarded ‘Mokela an eight percent salary increase without consulting the minister. The prosecution said this resulted in the LCA losing M449 000.



‘Mokela was accused of corruption in that he failed to disclose his interest in a board meeting in which his last increase was discussed.

‘Mokela was an ex-officio member of the board.

Itumeleng Khoete