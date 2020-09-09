Former LCA boss charged with corruption

MASERU-The former boss of the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) is facing charges of corruption and abuse of office.

Ts’eliso ‘Mokela, the former chief executive, has been charged together with four former board members. Together they face four charges.



The accused former board members are Lefa Mokotjo, Monare Thulo, Paseka Khetsi and Bokang Lethunya.

Mokotjo, Thulo, Paseka and Lethunya are accused of illegally approving a bonus of M785 279 to Mokela in the 2017/18 financial year.

A charge sheet prepared by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) says the four made the payment without assessing Mokela’s performance.



The bonus was 57 percent of ‘Mokela’s annual salary, way more than the maximum 20 percent allowed. The charge sheet says in 2016/17 the four also paid ‘Mokela M104 000 without a performance assessment.

In 2017 the board members also allegedly awarded ‘Mokela an eight percent salary increase without consulting the minister. As a result the LCA lost M449 000.



‘Mokela is accused of corruption in that he failed to disclose his interest in a board meeting in which his last increase was discussed.

‘Mokela was an ex-officio member of the board.



The charge sheet says the eight percent was way more than Mokela’s contract stipulated. The Minister of Communications also did not approve the review as the appointing authority.

Staff Reporter